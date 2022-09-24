Free Library of Philadelphia officials said they are hoping that a major recruitment push for a new position can help turn the tide in their battle against staffing woes.
The Free Library has announced that applications are currently being accepted for a newly redesigned library assistant position, with nearly 180 openings to be filled across the Philadelphia library system’s 54 locations.
Per the listing for the position, the role will involve “assisting the public with the circulation and borrowing process, location of library materials and readily accessible factual information and library material receipt and preparation”, and will work under the supervision of “a higher level library assistant or librarian.”
According to the Free Library’s president and director, Kelly Richards, the library assistant position is an important first point of contact for patrons.
“This is usually ... the first person you probably see when you come into the building and when you check out your books and materials, that’s that person you’ll see. This person does a lot of work in the library, but they do a lot as that first person that you’re going to be working with when you come in ... So they’re like the ones commanding the ship, so to speak, steering the ship. When you come in, they’re at the desk. They’re the ones. And then you have the specialized people, the librarians, who are probably in different locations. So they have to (be at the) desk too sometimes. But they’re probably back doing research or helping order books and materials or doing children’s programs, adult programs, those kinds of things. But that library assistant is right there.”
A major point of emphasis in the Free Library’s recruitment push for the position is a recent change in mandatory experience for the job that has made the only necessary qualification for consideration the completion of the educational equivalent to 12th grade.
“It’s (a) ... library assistant position that we’ve made entry level. Now you don’t have to have experience, right? Which is huge. That means people with (a) high school degree coming right out of high school. We can start recruiting high-schoolers for this position to get a full time city job with pension and benefits to start their families off. And they may want to stay in this to develop a career in librarianship and we (will) work with them with that. So we’re really excited about that because that created somewhat (of) a barrier … dealing with DNI issues and expanding our base of employees to reach the diverse community that Philadelphia is.”
Richards said that he expects the position to open the doors to an influx of diverse workers that may not have previously had the necessary qualifications to apply for certain positions at the library.
“I think a big thing that we were able to do … was to change that job description, which will open the door to many more people from the city. A very diverse city. And open that door for them to come into the Library and see what the possibilities are. … So I think that opens the door for that growth in the organization. … I think this is going to be our biggest opportunity to reach the broadest number of people and to have the biggest influx of a very diverse group of people.”
The Free Library’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Guy A. Sims, also made sure to highlight that by taking away the barrier to entry for the position, a more diverse group of candidates can put forward their unique qualifications.
“Before you (had to) have a year’s worth of experience. And that just knocked a lot of people out of the box to start, and that was kind of like a deterrent. But now it’s just if you got your 12th-grade equivalency, come on down, and of course, everything else, you get your training, you’re working with the public, you’re serving the public. If anyone is going to the library, people are coming there not just for books. They’re coming there ... looking for a job. They’re looking to upgrade their skills. We have the programming that enriches people. We have people who are coming there, and they’re new to the country and there are services for that. So we want people to come and bring what you have to offer because there’s a place for it.”
Sims said that spreading word of this position to communities of color and diverse candidates of all backgrounds across the city has become a priority for the whole Free Library staff.
“Even before this position was posted, we’re getting the word out amongst our own staff that everybody is involved in the recruitment process. So we need to take it back to your families, to your neighborhoods, to your churches, to whatever civic groups you’re in. Carry a flyer with you. If you’re able to memorize the website, we have the QR code. Take that with you wherever you go. So let people know that it’s open. So that’s for all of our members to take all over the whole city. So this is an all hands on deck operation.”
Sims added that he is hoping that a major recruiting push for the library assistant position can help the Free Library take a major step towards solving their staffing issues.
“That’s why we have the 180 openings … We’re very short staffed, and we’ve been short staffed for some time. And when we are short staffed, you can have a branch (where) if the right person doesn’t show up to work, for whatever reason, in some places, either you have to shut down or you have to change your services. We have to have a guard on site. You have to have a supervisor on site. And so if someone calls out sick or something like that, we just don’t have the people power to (say), ‘okay, well, we’ll just pull somebody from this branch’, because if you do that, then you’re crippling another branch. And so that’s why this particular position … (is) key to our being able to provide the quality service that people in Philadelphia deserve.”
At the end of the day, Sims said he hopes that a major response to this opening from the Philadelphia community will be a signal of support for the entire Free Library system.
“I certainly hope that within this first round, I want us to be overwhelmed by looking at the numbers of people, because that tells us that what we have to offer is viable. And then if that’s the case, then I know that we have the ability to turn things around and bring to the people of Philadelphia what they need: libraries that are open consistently and provide the kinds of services that (the) community say(s) they need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.