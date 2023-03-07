When two undefeated heavyweight champions met on March 8, 1971, a left hook by Philadelphia’s “Smokin’” Joe Frazier knocked Muhammad Ali off his feet and onto the canvas in the 15th round.
When the “Fight of the Century,” at New York’s Madison Square Garden was over, Frazier retained his WBA (World Boxing Association) and WBC (World Boxing Council) Heavyweight championship belts and Ali had a loss on his record.
On Wednesday, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, and Frazier’s family will join together to honor his legacy, the historic fight and to declare March 8, 2023 “Joe Frazier Day,” at Xfinity Live! at the South Philadelphia sports complex. Xfinity Live! is the site of the 11-foot, 1,800-pound statue honoring the boxer, who died in 2011.
The event is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, it will be held inside Xfinity Live.
Pete Lyde, a retired member of Laborers Local 332, is the husband of Jacqueline Frazier-Lyde, Frazier’s daughter.
“This is a super great honor to her and all of (Frazier’s) children,” Lyde said. “When you look at the fight when they introduced him as the eavyweight champion of the world Smokin’ Joe Frazier,’ something goes through you. The heavyweight championship is the crown jewel of titles.”
According to ESPN, about 300 people viewed the fight in at least 50 countries. It grossed about $45 million in pay-per view revenue and about $1.25 million at Madison Square Garden, where 19,000 attended.
Former state boxing commissioner (1980-1988) James “Jimmy” Binns, a lawyer and friend of Frazier and his family, said he was at the fight and couldn’t believe that Ali got up. “That was a Philly left hook,” he said.
Joe Frazier is the embodiment of the fighting spirit of all Philadelphians, Johnson said.
The legacy that Frazier left behind is one of hard work and determination,” Johnson said. “Most importantly, you can follow your dreams regardless of your circumstances.”
During his career, Frazier won Golden Glove championships in 1962, 1963 and 1964. Later that same year, Frazier earned a gold medal at the Olympics.
In 1965, Frazier turned professional, under the tutelage of trainer Yank Durham. By 1968, Frazier was 21-0. In 1970, he defeated Jimmy Ellis to win the heavyweight championship, which he held until Jan. 23, 1973.
Frazier would go on to fight Ali in 1974 and 1975 losing both, but the trilogy is known in the boxing community as the greatest three fights of all time.
Born in Beamont, S.C., Frazier later made Philadelphia his home. When he retired in the 1980s, his record was 32 wins, four losses, one draw with 27 knock-outs.
“We want to make sure that people know the history of a great Philadelphia champion who lived here, spent his money here and died here,” Lyde said. “He could have gone anywhere in the world, but he elected to stay here in Philadelphia. We are grateful for the opportunity and we want to make sure that people never forget his history and accomplishments here in Philly and all over the world.”
Jacob Adams, owner of the New Barber’s Hall and his twin brother John, used to train with Frazier at the Police Athletic League gym on Cecil B. Moore in the 1960s.
Frazier frequented his establishment and other Black-owned places to lend them his celebrity for their brands, Adams said. “He was like an ambassador,” he said.
Adams recalled that Frazier would buy many neighborhood children Easter outfits and would often give turkeys to people in the neighborhood.
“He was a very generous man,” Adams said.
Frazier also gave money to Ali when he could not fight after being stripped of his boxing license because of his refusal to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Frazier also advocated for Ali to be reinstated.
While promoting his fight, Ali taunted Frazier and called him names, but later apologized before he died in 2016.
“We are honoring the life and legacy of Joe Frazier and anniversary of the ‘Fight of the Century’, with Muhammad Ali,” Johnson said. “We are not only recognizing the accomplishments, but also what he represented to the city of Philadelphia.”
