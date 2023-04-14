Frankford High School

Frankford High School — Philadelphia School District

Another Philadelphia high school was closed Friday for the remainder of the school year due to asbestos.

Frankford High School is the latest district school to remain closed for the rest of the school year because of the discovery of more asbestos. The students have already been learning virtually this week and will continue to do so.

NBC10 contributed to this story.

