Another Philadelphia high school was closed Friday for the remainder of the school year due to asbestos.
Frankford High School is the latest district school to remain closed for the rest of the school year because of the discovery of more asbestos. The students have already been learning virtually this week and will continue to do so.
Frankford, at 5000 Oxford Ave., is the latest school that has had problems with asbestos. The school is in the Northeast section of Philadelphia.
Mitchell Elementary School and Building 21 have all had to close at some point during the year due to asbestos being found in their school buildings. Mitchell, at 5500 Kingsessing Ave., is also closed for the remainder of the school year.
The school will also provide an update early next week on an alternate location and a start date for in-person learning at the new site that will last until June. Students and staff are expected to move to the new location soon. Optional bussing for students to the alternative school site will be provided to and from the Mitchell School building in the morning and afternoon.
Also, Building 21 is closed indefinitely. Building 21 is a high school in the city’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.
Mitchell Elementary, which was built in 1916, and Frankford High, which was founded in 1910, are among the oldest buildings in the school district.
Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter, a school owned by the school district and run by a charter organization, was also closed for asbestos. The school at 1798 W. Hunting Park Ave. in North Philadelphia has since reopened.
NBC10 contributed to this story.
