Philadelphia has a new street that has been graced by an old name.
The 2100 block of Earp Street in South Philadelphia is now ceremonially known as Dr. Frank "Tick" Coleman Way.
The ceremonial renaming was done Friday honoring the life and legacy of Coleman for his contributions to South Philadelphia as an educator, athlete, community volunteer and mentor to many youth in Philadelphia. Lincoln University gave him an honorary doctorate and that is why the street has been named Dr. Frank "Tick" Coleman Way.
"If you grew up in South Philadelphia, at some point you had to come in contact with the Christian Street YMCA," said City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who sponsored co-naming the street. "And you grew up knowing that this gentleman cared about you and what you were doing. You grew up knowing that he made a difference.
"Dr. Frank 'Tick' Coleman lived on the 2100 block of Earp Street for decades and it was this neighborhood that helped shape him as a person. He lived a remarkable life service to others. Naming this block in his honor salutes his contributions to South Philadelphia as an educator, athlete, community volunteer and mentor to many youth in Philadelphia. Coleman's life and legacy continues to live on through those he mentored, supported and inspired in his community."
Nicknamed "Tick" by his classmates because he could do things in a few ticks of a clock. Coleman was not only fast, he was also efficient.
"He was my grandfather and I always respected him," said Lawrence K. Montgomery, a retired U.S. Army colonel. Montgomery traveled from his home in Maryland to take part in the ceremony. "He always carried himself well. You knew who he was.
"What made him so special is that he took time to get things right. He cared and that was important to him. He wanted you to do well and to get it right. That made a difference."
Born Feb. 28, 1911, in Philadelphia, it was Coleman's mother who inspired him. Victoria M. Coleman Pendelton suggested that Coleman join the Boy Scouts of America. She figured that would give him something to do after school.
Boy was she right. Coleman went on to become one of the first Black Eagle Scouts in the nation when he was 15. And to show you how tough he was, he did the swimming portion of his Eagle Scout training, swimming across the Delaware River.
Years later, he continued to open up scouting to inner city youth. As a result and to honor his accomplishments, the National Boy Scouts of America has named an award after him to honor paraprofessional Scouts.
"That's something," said Johnson. "They are still honoring him after all those years."
Coleman went to school at Logan Elementary. From there he went to Central High School where he became the school's first Black quarterback. Thanks to his exploits, Central was named state champion in 1929 and 30. His helmet and cleats are now on display at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.
From there, Coleman went to Lincoln University. There he pledged Omega Psi Phi and started playing football. He also managed the basketball team and wrestled for Lincoln. Coleman was also class president.
Coleman graduated from Lincoln in 1935 and was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the school. He would later earn a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania school of social work.
He was a social worker and probation officer in Philadelphia. In 1949, Coleman became a school counselor with the School District of Philadelphia. He kept that job for 32 years before retiring in 1981.
Coleman may have retired, but he was still on Earp Street operating as if were a younger man. From the Salvation Army to the Wissahickon Boys Club to the Peace Corps, Coleman was seemingly everywhere.
He died Dec. 25, 2008 at 97.
"This man did so much for so many people," Johnson said. "We're honoring him for what he did for everyone. It's a well deserved honor."
