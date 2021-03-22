Here is the full list of buildings reopening April 5:
Add B. Anderson School
William C. Bryant School
Laura H. Carnell School
Watson Comly School
Lewis Elkin School
Fox Chase School
John Hancock Demonstration School – Main Campus
Henry C. Lea School
Mastery Charter School at Cleveland (pre-K)
Mastery Charter School at Wister (pre-K)
Austin Meehan School
Thomas Mifflin School
Andrew J. Morrison School
Thomas G. Morton School
Samuel Powel School
Prince Hall School
James Rhoads School
George W. Sharswood School
Allen M. Stearne School
Bayard Taylor School
Laura W. Waring School
Martha Washington School
