The gunshots were entirely too close for comfort for one of the workers at a hair salon near Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia on Wednesday.
“I’m a little shaken up,” said Ikea Baldwin, a hair stylist for the Beauty Lounge, which is near the school. “I did cry a little bit because I bring my 4-year-old son with me sometimes ... he could have been here when it happened.”
She said that she had a teenage customer in her chair at the time of the shooting that left four students injured.
“I feel bad for my client because she’s only 15,” Baldwin said. “She literally could’ve been dead right now,”
According to reports, the incident took place around 11:30 a.m. after students had received an early dismissal from school because of parent-teacher conferences.
The school district’s deputy chief of communications, Monique Braxton, told AP that the Office of School Safety said the students were at a corner store when the shooting occurred. Police said the shots came from inside a silver Hyundai SUV. On Wednesday evening, officers said the silver Hyundai SUV had been located and was towed.
Authorities said that among the injured were a 15-year-old girl shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old boy with a graze wound to the face and a gunshot wound to the hand, and a 16-year-old boy shot in the leg. All four were being treated at hospitals and in stable condition.
Officer Miguel Torres, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department, said that the victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Lankenau Medical Center.
No immediate motive for the shooting has been released by officials as of now. Police said no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.
“We don’t know who was targeted, if any of the four of them were targeted,” Braxton said. “This is outrageous, that young people would be shot shortly after being dismissed from their high school.”
In a statement released on social media, Mayor Jim Kenney said that “it’s unconscionable that anyone would jeopardize young people by firing a gun near a school.”
“I am heartbroken by yet another act of violence against students,” Kenney said. “I’m thankful that all victims are stable and nobody was killed.”
Councilmember At-Large Katherine Gilmore Richardson offered prayers and support to those affected in a statement posted in her Twitter feed.
“As a former teacher at Overbrook High School and member of the West Philadelphia community, I know deeply the vibrancy and potential of the young people who learn there. Dr. Kahlila S. Johnson (Overbrook principal), my Coalition Sister, works diligently every day to create a safe and welcoming learning environment for our young people,” Gilmore Richardson said. “I will continue doing everything I can to stop the violence endangering Philadelphians, especially our young people, every day.”
According to Baldwin, she said she sees kids getting access to guns and that “they don’t care who they’re shooting at.”
She said this leads to innocent people getting caught in the crossfire.
“Somebody that didn’t have anything to do with it could have gotten hurt,” Baldwin said.
The violence prompted the cancellation of the Turkey Bowl game scheduled for Thanksgiving morning between Overbrook and West Philadelphia high schools.
The city is offering a $10,000 award for tips that lead to arrest and conviction for shootings near schools, recreation centers and libraries. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.
Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, said in a statement that the gun violence goes beyond Philadelphia.
“I am disgusted by the level of violence impacting so many across this city and nation,” he said. “In the past two weeks, we have seen the relentless impact of this crisis across the nation, with deadly mass shootings at UVA, at Club Q in Colorado Springs, and at a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart. In 2022 in our beloved city, we have seen the devastation wrought by this crisis with 435 fatal shootings as of yesterday.
“It is well past time for meaningful and sustainable action on gun reform,” Jordan said.
This incident comes after a similar shooting that occurred earlier this year in Philadelphia, where five members of Roxborough High’s football team were shot leaving a scrimmage, with one dying as a result of his injuries.
“We’re allowing people to walk around with guns and do whatever the hell they want in the city,” said Kevin Bethel, chief safety officer for Philadelphia’s school district. “Until we take on this problem and address this, we’re going to continue to come here. So, we can continue to meet like this but it’s unacceptable. We could have lost a child today.”
In the face of all of this violence involving students, the School District of Philadelphia also said in a statement: “We are devastated how senseless gun violence continues to plague our city. Its impact extends to all students, staff, and school communities. The ongoing violence erases everyone’s sense of safety, especially during peak school times, such as arrival and dismissal periods. As a result, the District will continue to invest in programming to support safety, including the Safe Path Program and School Safety Zones.”
