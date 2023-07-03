Police Par Pennsylvania

A police car drives in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — Four people were fatally shot in Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference that two other people were injured. All the victims were male, she said.

The Associated Press

