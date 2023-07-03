featured breaking Four people killed in Philadelphia shooting and suspect in custody, police say Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A police car drives in Philadelphia, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke AP Photo/Matt Rourke Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHILADELPHIA — Four people were fatally shot in Philadelphia Monday night, police said.Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference that two other people were injured. All the victims were male, she said.A suspect was in custody. The Philadelphia violence marks the country's 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year.There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured. The Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Philadelphia Shooting × Post a comment as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos The Philadelphia Tribune's Black History Month Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe Supreme Court rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loansDivided Supreme Court outlaws affirmative action in college admissions$350,000 in illegal drugs and guns seized in AG raid in Hunting Park sectionSupreme Court decision sparks reaction from local and national leadersThe Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couplesSupreme Court ruling brings bitterness for borrowers counting on student loan forgivenessHe crushed the bar exam, but the legal profession remains disproportionately WhitePhiladelphia remains under 'code red' air quality alertIn 370 days, Supreme Court conservatives dash decades of abortion and affirmative action precedentsShapiro administration granted disaster declaration for businesses affected by I-95 collapse ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
