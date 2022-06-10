Former State Rep. Michael J. Driscoll was sworn in as a member of the Philadelphia City Council on Friday.
In a special election, Driscoll won the 6th Council District seat May 17 to replace former councilmember Bobby Henon, who resigned in January pending his bribery trial sentencing.
Driscoll said while getting sworn in that he wanted to touch on three values: gratitude, humility and respect.
"I'm proud to take the oath of office and join City Council, representing the people of Northeast Philadelphia and the 6th District," Driscoll said. "I feel as though my entire public service career has prepared me for this moment, and I cannot wait to get to work. The people of the great Northeast and 6th District need an advocate, and I plan to serve them with all the passion, energy and experience I have."
Driscoll had been the state representative of the 173rd District since 2015. During the last seven years, his work focused on living wage jobs, educational funding parity, personal pension savings security and the Delaware River waterfront development.
As a member of the City Council, Driscoll plans to continue to work on those actions.
His former state representative colleagues joined Driscoll, his new City Council colleagues, and Mayor Jim Kenney as he was sworn in under oath.
"On behalf of all of City Council, we're proud today to welcome Councilmember Driscoll to this legislative body. We're certain he'll represent the sixth Councilmanic District well. But, as always, we have much work to do for the people of Philadelphia, including adopting a city budget on time this month. So let's get to work," Council President Darrell Clarke said.
Driscoll said he recognizes the role and the rules City Council has to effect change.
"My message while swearing in is one of a shared commitment to the larger betterment of this city, irrespective of individual policy differences," Driscoll said.
"My mission is wherever we can, and hopefully beyond is actually in the words of Hubert Humphrey: the moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadows of life, the affirmed, the handicapped, the needy.' In short, I'm thankful for the valiant opportunity to now serve in this City Council. I accept the selected honor and trust with gratitude, humility and respect going forward."
