Le’Yondo Dunn’s passion for working in education stems from his own experiences.
He believes that all students should have access to high-quality education and educators who believe in their potential regardless of where they live.
“As a young person, I had strong mentors and great educators,” Dunn said. “They saw things in me I didn’t see in myself. They pushed me to go to school, take honor classes and attend college.
“When I think about the people that I grew up with, we are in different places,” he said. “I was lucky enough to have people pour into me, and so many young people don’t get that.
“I knew heading into college that I wanted to make a difference in the lives of young people so that young people did not wind up in situations like mine, because they get lucky. I want that to be the default option and not the option that so very few get.”
Dunn has been named the CEO of YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School by the school’s Board of Trustees.
In his new role as CEO, Dunn will oversee the school’s strategic vision, curriculum, operations, fundraising, community engagement and relationship and capacity building. He joined YouthBuild last year as the chief program officer.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be selected as the new CEO of YouthBuild,” Dunn said.
“I feel a strong sense of responsibility in a sense that I’m sitting in a seat in which I’m able to make decisions, control the budget and impact the lives of young people. I want to do everything I can to impact their lives,” he said.
YouthBuild helps young people ages 17-20 obtain their high school diploma and a vocational work certificate in one year.
The school offers workforce training in business administration and customer service, child care, culinary arts, healthcare and building trades. Students are also required to complete 300 hours of community service.
“Annually, 85% of our students within one year of completing their program with us are either in the workforce, enrolled in a two-year program or enrolled in a four-year college program,” Dunn said.
“We pride ourselves on being a youth development program. We don’t just want young people to go out and navigate the world, but we want them to have the skills and tools to change the world and their communities,” he said.
Dunn started his career in education advocacy in Southeast Louisiana, his home state.
He has served as a school administrator in several high-performing charter management organizations and supported the development of one of the first charter schools in the state of Washington.
Prior to joining YouthBuild, Dunn served as the principal of Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter, a comprehensive high school in North Philadelphia.
At Gratz, Dunn was instrumental in removing the school from the Commonwealth’s persistently dangerous schools list and launched Career and Technical Education programming to ensure students have multiple pathway options.
He also launched an anti-gun violence initiative to provide targeted interventions to students who had been victims or perpetrators or were likely to be perpetrators of gun violence based on data points and available student-specific information.
Through the initiative, students received ongoing counseling support, weekly mentorship, job counseling, and academic intervention. The initiative was also adopted by the entire Mastery Charter system and implemented at all secondary schools.
Dunn is a graduate of the University of New Orleans and Saint Joseph’s University.
He said his background as an educator as well as his experiences in Louisiana has prepared him for his new role at YouthBuild.
“I grew up in a single parent home and in poverty,” Dunn said. “My lived experiences are the lived experiences of so many students. I see the full humanity of our young people and I try to bring that work with me every day.
“If we’re not supporting young people with meeting their basic needs, they won’t be able to show up and be their best authentic selves and be fully engaged in the educational process,” he said.
“I often tell my team, ‘Growing up poor in South Louisiana is different from growing up poor in Philadelphia.’ As much as I lead in my work through my own experiences, I also have to recognize the experiences of young people in Philadelphia are not the same exact as mine. I always have to push myself and others to realize that and continue to learn, ask questions and grow.”
Dunn said he would like to see students leave YouthBuild feeling empowered.
“I want them to know that they can do anything they want to do,” Dunn said. “I also want them to leave here with options and be in a position to strive for economic mobility.
“When there is economic mobility, students can not only break the cycle of poverty in their families, but there’s also intergenerational change and impact. I want that for our young people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.