A 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia police force, Eric Ruch Jr., who was fired in 2018, was charged with murder Friday in the fatal shooting of Dennis Plowden, a 25-year-old East Germantown resident.
Plowden, who was unarmed, was shot after a police chase two after Christmas 2017. Authorities believed his car was linked to a homicide.
Even though Plowden was not involved in the slaying, he attempted to elude police — possibly because of an open warrant for unpaid tickets.
Ruch Jr. turned himself in Friday morning.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
