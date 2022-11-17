Heavy hearts packed the courtroom for the sentencing of an ex-Philadelphia police officer — with many walking away disappointed at the outcome.
Former Philadelphia Police officer Eric Ruch was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months for the fatal shooting of Dennis Plowden Jr. in 2017.
The sentencing came following Ruch’s convictions of involuntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime by a jury in September.
According to the District Attorney's Office, this is the first jury trial conviction of an officer for an on-duty killing in Philadelphia's history.
Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara McDermott issued the sentence after listening to hours of heartfelt testimony made by friends and family members of both Plowden and Ruch.
The sentence that was given to Ruch falls below the state’s guidelines for involuntary manslaughter, a charge that can go up to 20 years in prison.
According to McDermott, Ruch’s demonstrated good behavior in the years leading up to his trial led her to believe that extensive incarceration would not ultimately reform Ruch.
“I can’t ignore the fact that he did make an impact on his family, his community, the communities that he patrolled ... particularly all of those," McDermott said. "The only reason he is getting jail time is because ... a lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime.
"Nothing he is going to do in prison is going to make him a better person."
Following the sentencing, the family of Plowden along with criminal justice advocates expressed dismay at the judge's description, ultimately disagreeing with her determination that a lengthy prison sentence was not necessary.
"My brother died in vain," said Diamond Plowden, the sister of Dennis Plowden Jr., to reporters outside of the courthouse. "We waited five long years to have no justice served at all."
District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement that his office "will be reviewing our appellate options in the matter concerning Eric Ruch in the coming weeks." The DA's office has 30 days to appeal the judge’s sentence.
Ruch was initially charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter following his fatal incident between Plowden, however the jury found Ruch not guilty of third-degree murder.
According to reports, the fatal incident that occurred in 2017 began when Ruch mistakenly identified Plowden’s car as a vehicle used in a homicide case and attempted to pull Plowden over.
Plowden attempted to flee the scene, engaging Ruch and other police officers in a high-speed chase before crashing into several cars and being forced to stop.
Witnesses have said that following the crash, Plowden emerged from his vehicle in a seated position dazed and confused before Ruch and other officers arrived on the scene.
According to reports, Ruch took the shot within six seconds of arriving on the scene, with the bullet ripping through Plowden’s fingers and striking him in the head. He was pronounced dead a day later at Einstein Medical Center.
"I have never been so depressed in my life," said Diamond Plowden said. "My heart was ripped from me in six seconds."
