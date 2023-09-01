Former Mortgage Lender

Kirsten Clarke, assistant attorney general in the U.S. Justice Department. — AP photo

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

A former top mortgage lender accused of illegal loan discrimination against Philadelphia, Camden and Wilmington residents by the U.S. and state Attorney General has formed an $18.4 million fund to help minority homebuyers.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said Friday that the fund is part of a settlement of redlining accusations against Trident Mortgage, which is a unit of Berkshire Hathaway.

swilliams@phillytrib.com 215-893-5787

