A former top mortgage lender accused of illegal loan discrimination against Philadelphia, Camden and Wilmington residents by the U.S. and state Attorney General has formed an $18.4 million fund to help minority homebuyers.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said Friday that the fund is part of a settlement of redlining accusations against Trident Mortgage, which is a unit of Berkshire Hathaway.
“This subsidy program will make a difference to many hundreds, possibly thousands, of families impacted by historic redlining practices in Philadelphia,” Henry said. “But we know it’s not a substitute for sustained effort from all stakeholders. For too long, companies have avoided offering mortgages in neighborhoods that are home to predominantly people of color, denying them equal access to mortgage credit. This is one small step toward correcting that injustice.”
Last year, The Tribune reported that the U.S. Justice Department had filed had a $20 million consent order in federal court against Trident to settle charges that it engaged in illegal redlining and lending discrimination in Black and Latino neighborhoods by its offices that served the city and the rest of the tri-state area.
Redlining refers to a 1930s-era practice by banks and the government, in which residents were denied mortgages, other loans or insurance based on color or ethnicities prevalent in some communities. In the 1960s, federal housing and lending laws made redlining illegal, but it is still practiced.
The violations occurred between 2015 and 2019. At the time, the Justice Department said it was the first time the U.S. had reached a settlement involving redlining and it was one of the largest financial settlements. Trident was also fined $4 million.
Last July, Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general in the U.S. Justice Department, came to Malcolm X Park, in West Philadelphia, where some of the victims were located, to make the allegations that Trident violated the federal Fair Housing Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.
At the time, she was joined by Jacqueline C. Romero, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; then state Attorney General and now Gov. Josh Shapiro; Kathy Jennings, Delaware Attorney General and Lyndsay Ruotolo, First Assistant Attorney General of New Jersey, who were also parties to the agreement.
As part of the pact, Trident, through its affiliates, like Fox and Roach, agreed to spend $20 million in Philadelphia and the rest of the tri-state area to improve credit opportunities in communities of color, including a $18.4 million loan subsidy fund, $750,000 for development of community partnerships to services that increase access to home mortgage credit, $875,000 for advertising and outreach and $375,000 for consumer financial education. It also planned to open four offices in communities of color in the city, Camden and Wilmington and hire a manger of community lending for those neighborhoods.
Since Trident got out of the mortgage business in 2020, it has contracted with Prosperity Home Mortgage Company to administer the loan fund in an initiative called “Pathway to Prosperity,” consisting of two programs – HomeAssist and HomeAccess – that will provide up to $10,000 in down payment or closing cost assistance to qualifying homebuyers. HomeAssist provides funds for the purchase or refinance of a primary residence located in an eligible area as defined by the U.S. Census. HomeAccess provides funds to current residents in eligible areas seeking to buy a primary residence anywhere the company is licensed to lend.
All of the parties have approved the agreement.
The loan subsidy program came after Trident conducted a credit needs assessment for the Philadelphia region’s minority neighborhoods and performed other necessary planning.
Abraham Reyes Pardo, director of housing at the Urban League of Philadelphia, which operates a housing counseling program, said whenever his organization offers down payment assistance, his office is swamped with qualified buyers. The programs, he said, help first time homebuyers, who need help with a down payment, but are otherwise qualified.
“Redlining is one of the modern era’s most damaging and insidious forms of racism,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Few practices have done more to enforce de facto segregation in our communities, and the legacy of that segregation — yawning racial disparities in wealth, inter-generational poverty, public services funded in whole or part by property taxes, and opportunity as a whole — has caused unspeakable harm. It will take generations to truly repair that harm — but this subsidy program will make a real, tangible difference for hundreds of redlining’s victims.”
