A 44-year-old mother of three was killed during an outbreak of gun violence over the Memorial Day weekend, on the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue.
Khalia Robinson, a former teacher for the Mighty Writers West Program in Mantua, was shot last Saturday, according to police. She was caught in crossfire when a fight broke out between two people at a business in the area and a man pulled out a gun and fired a total of 50 shots at bystanders. Robinson and another 21-year-old woman were hit.
The Mighty Writer’s West program was founded in 2013 by Louis Messiah, at a former storefront church at 39th and Lancaster Avenue. In 2019, the group relocated to Mantua, across from the McMichael Elementary School. The writers program offers weekend writing workshops and an after-school academy program for students in grades three through eight. It was formerly directed by former Inquirer Newspaper writer and WHYY reporter, Annette John-Hall.
Mighty Writers North, its second location, was launched in 2015, in connection with Church of the Advocate. It has since moved to the new Vaux Family Center at 23rd and Seibert streets. Mighty Writers South has locations at 1025 S. Ninth St. and 2101 S. Broad St. Mighty Writers Germantown has an office at 12 E. Church Lane.
Robinson worked for the West Philadelphia office in 2018 when she gained national recognition for helping one of her favorite students who was briefly homeless obtain a full scholarship to Harvard University. Despite his difficulties, he was able maintain an A-average and eventually lived up to the nickname, “Little Harvard.”
Richard “Tre” Jenkins, “came to Mighty Writers West back five years ago as an eighth-grader. He just came back to tell us he’s scored a full ride to Harvard,” Robinson said, complimenting him on Twitter. The two were interviewed in 2018 by the Philadelphia Tribune, The Philadelphia Inquirer, ABC News and WHYY radio, when the student graduated from Girard College in North Philadelphia.
Police were still searching for suspects in the incident. No arrests had been made.
Students from Central High School and Temple University were also mourning the loss of recent Temple graduate, Jude Chacko, who died May 28. He was 21.
The young man’s funeral was held Saturday in Bensalem. Chako was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section last Sunday. He died at Temple University later that night. Chako graduated from Central High School. He graduated from Temple this year with a degree in business administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.