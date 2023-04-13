Derek Green

Former Council member Derek Green says “I decided to run for mayor because I think Philadelphians deserve more and should expect more from our city.”—TRIBUNE PHOTO/ALEXIS LOMAX

 TRIBUNE PHOTO/ALEXIS LOMAX

Former Councilmember and lawyer Derek Green said on twitter Thursday that he has suspended his campaign for mayor, becoming the second former council member to do so.

On Sunday, former Councilmember, Maria Quiñones-Sánchez announced that she was doing the same.

swilliams@phillytrib.com

215-893-5787

