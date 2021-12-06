After resigning from his role amid allegations that he made antisemitic comments, former Philadelphia Commerce Director Michael A. Rashid said his remarks were taken out of context.
He resigned two days after The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that former staffers alleged Rashid had made antisemitic remarks, ran a “toxic” workplace and exhibited “hostility or disregard” for female employees.
Former staffers told The Inquirer that Rashid had called “Schindler’s List,” Steven Spielberg’s film about the Holocaust, “Jewish propaganda.”
The situation stems from Rashid referencing the movie in October while speaking to a group of business owners during Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. During his speech, he addressed how Oskar Schindler saved the lives of more than 1,000 Jews during the Holocaust by employing them in his enamelware and ammunitions factories and encouraged Black business owners to give back to the community.
When Rashid returned to the office after the MED Week event on Oct. 4, he had a conversation with a staffer about his speech and "Schindler’s List." He told the staffer that he initially resisted seeing the movie for a long time. The movie came out in 1993 and he didn't watch it until 10 years later.
“She asked why,” he told The Philadelphia Tribune. “I told her Jewish propaganda. She didn't ask me what I meant. I said I have seen the movie since then — two or three times — and it’s a great movie and that is why I talked about it today at the speech.”
Rashid said he later thought about his conversation with the staffer and apologized to her the next day.
“I thought about my comment and I felt like it was insensitive and I should not have said that because people can take it the wrong way,” he explained. “She said 'no problem' and that was the end of that.”
More than a month later, the staffer later told Rashid that she was going to mention the comment to another employee and the situation was made public.
Several people in Rashid’s department apparently had quit because he verbally abused staffers, according to reports.
“He will continue to lose employees and hollow out the Department, and his anti-Semitic comments could eventually become public,” former Communications Director Taj Magruder wrote in a letter to Mayor Jim Kenney’s Chief of Staff Jim Engler and mayoral spokesperson Kevin Lessard on Nov. 22.
Rashid officially resigned from his post Sunday.
“I’ve accepted Mr. Rashid’s resignation today in light of his inappropriate comments," Kenney said in a statement. "The work of the Commerce Department is far too crucial — and it’s important that the Department stays focused on its mission of supporting Philadelphia's business community at this critical time as we continue to recover from the devastating impacts of the pandemic.
“The City is committed to ensuring a fair and inclusive working environment where the values of respect and dignity are upheld,” he said.
Prior to Rashid’s resignation, the American Jewish Committee and Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia had called for him to be fired.
Rashid said he met with the president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and apologized for his comments being
“I met with him and I said 'listen when I said Jewish propaganda, I am not a Holocaust denier,'” he explained. “I have no data to indicate that there was not a Jewish holocaust. That's not where I'm coming from.”
“Where I was coming from is I represent a broad sector of the Black community that feels like this right here. Yes, there was a holocaust against the Jews and 6 million Jews were killed.”
But much isn't said about the millions of Blacks who were killed coming from Africa to the United States on slave ships, he said.
“And many people in the Black community feel slighted because there continues to be so much exposure to the Jewish holocaust in Germany but very low exposure to the public about the Black holocaust and we’re kind of sensitive about that," Rashid said.
“So that's where I was coming from,” he said. “I’m sorry that it was taken out of context. I’m sorry that it was used by people who got a beef with me to make it seem like I am antisemitic and I said that to the president of the Jewish Federation.”
Rashid, 74, was appointed commerce director in November 2020. In his year in city government, he collaborated with the City Council; Ready, Set, Philly; the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, the Equity Alliance and others, to help make Philadelphia's economy vibrant and inclusive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.