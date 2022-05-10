District Attorney Larry Krasner has been politicking for increasing funding for forensics capabilities for years.
On Monday, he announced the arrest of 44-year-old Zarwea Sehneah for illegal gun possession. Sehneah is on parole for 2005 drug trafficking charges in Chester County.
According to Krasner, the investment in technology and the collaboration with the Attorney General’s office led to the arrest of Sehneah. In addition, technology unlocked Sehneah’s phone and gave them access to incriminating pictures of him illegally possessing the gun.
“This investigation and conviction clearly exemplify why we must robustly fund forensic technology,” said Krasner. “Forensic technology makes the difference between decent and air-tight cases. I commend Assistant District Attorney Joe Lanuti and Gun Violence Task Force Analyst Christopher Lezynski for securing justice in this firearm case.”
State police received information in January of 2021 that Sehneah had possession of a gun after a straw purchase of a .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol. After a warrant to search his home, the gun was recovered with nine live rounds, and Sehneah was arrested.
The DA’s GVTF then got got a cell phone warrant. Using forensics capabilities to search the phone text messages linked Sehneah to illegally buying the semiautomatic firearm.
Surveillance footage shows Sehneah in the parking lot of Clayton’s Hunting and Indoor Range in Horsham, PA, in December 2020. The video also shows a straw purchaser buying the exact gun recovered from Sehneah’s home.
Straw purchasing is an issue that has allowed more guns on the streets and in the hands of people not legally allowed to carry guns in Philadelphia and plays a big part in the gun violence problem in the city.
Lanuti said there was an ongoing investigation into the person who purchased the gun, and he could not offer any details on that person.
Krasner added, “I agree that straw purchasing is a very big problem, which is exactly why we don’t want to blow up an investigation by talking about it midstream.” “On the other hand, we are serious as we can be about holding people accountable.”
