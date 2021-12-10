The City of Philadelphia is considering a vaccine mandate for all indoor dining — affecting both customers and employees, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Cities like New York and San Francisco have required proof of vaccination to eat inside a restaurant for months.
A spokesperson in the Philadelphia Mayor’s Office did not confirm or deny the Inquirer’s reporting, but said the city “continues to consider strategies to address rising cases and hospitalizations.”
The city’s two-week average of positive COVID cases is trending up, similar to where it was at in May.
Philadelphia currently requires masks in restaurants that don’t require proof of vaccination.
