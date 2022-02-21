The Philadelphia Flyers announced a first-of-its-kind, multi-year agreement with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to award college scholarships for local, college-bound high school students who are involved with hockey.
The Philadelphia Flyers are the first National Hockey League (NHL) team to formally partner with UNCF to create the “Philadelphia Flyers Rising Leaders Scholarship.” During tonight’s Flyers game against the St. Louis Blues, Flyers Charities will present officials from the UNCF with a $40,000 donation, which will fund the scholarship over the next four years.
”The Flyers organization is incredibly proud to be the first NHL franchise to partner with UNCF to help local hockey players follow their dreams and attend college,” said Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Philadelphia Flyers. “Growing the game of hockey is one of our organization’s core values, and we’re thrilled to work with the UNCF to identify young leaders who’ve built skills on and off the ice and help them continue to succeed in college.”
UNCF has helped more than 500,000 students get their college degrees since its founding. Each year, UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships to students attending more than 1,100 schools across the country, including its prestigious network of 37 HBCUs.
“We are so thankful for this opportunity to partner with the Flyers, especially during Black History Month,” said Richard Lee Snow, regional development director of UNCF. “This scholarship and their overall support will help us continue to assist students in pursuing their educational aspirations.”
“The Philadelphia Flyers are the first NHL team to partner with UNCF in support of their tireless work to increase access and easing the cost of a college education,” said Joe Meade, vice president of community relations and government affairs for the Philadelphia Flyers. “This initiative will further supplant the Flyers’ earnest commitment of creating impactful relationships in the community with a focus on growing the game of hockey in the greater Philadelphia region.”
In order to qualify for the Philadelphia Rising Leaders Scholarship, students must be high school seniors from the Philadelphia region with at least a 3.0 GPA, demonstrated involvement with the sport of hockey, and exemplary leadership qualities. Students who are interested in applying for the Philadelphia Flyers Rising Leaders Scholarship can learn more at UNCF.org and PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.
