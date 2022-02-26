After building affordable housing for 30-years, a program led by the Women’s Community Revitalization Project (WCRP), made five families and individuals homeowners when they moved into town homes in the Point Breeze section of South Philadelphia.
The town homes, known as the Mamie Nicholas Homes, are named for an activist and founder of the Point Breeze Federation. It is the first development from the Community Justice Land Trust, (CJLT), a non-profit sponsored by WCRP. The families moved in at the end of last year.
Utilizing low income housing tax credits, WCRP has built hundreds of affordable housing units. This is the city’s first project to utilize a land trust model for home ownership — a model other Philadelphia groups hope to duplicate.
“The CJLT is pioneering a new affordable housing model that allows long-term residents to stay in Point Breeze and preserve the fabric of their community,” said Nora Lichtash, WCRP executive director.
WRCP developed the homes in partnership with longtime Reinvestment Fund borrower Innova Service Corp., which since 2009, has developed a number of affordable housing units in Point Breeze, many of which were financed by the Reinvestment Fund.
In addition, WRCP received an affordable housing grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh and Fulton Bank and some financing from the Reinvestment Fund.
The community land trust model ensures permanent affordability by developing the homes on land held by a nonprofit.
“Point Breeze is historically a Black neighborhood, but it’s also a neighborhood where a lot of African Americans are being pushed out of because of gentrification and the increased property values,” said Tierra Rich, 31, an educator and new resident of the Mamie Nichols Homes. “By owning a home, I am planting roots that will strengthen my future and the future of our Point Breeze community.”
Rich, who moved to Philadelphia about 10 years ago, said that her previous experience living in apartments, showed her how rising property values and rents are pricing some people out of the market. The onset of the pandemic in 2019 made Rich, like many other people, fell less stable economically.
According to Lichtash, the homes were sold to people selected through an outreach effort that contacted churches and community groups in South Philadelphia.
“We did a lot of outreach in the neighborhood,” Lichtash said.
They were sold to people or families whose income did not exceed 80% of the median income in the city, of $72,100 for a family of four. And WCRP provided the home buyers with some down payment assistance.
Local data support Rich’s belief in spiraling home prices. In the past 20 years, gentrification in Point Breeze, has driven up housing prices, making the neighborhood less affordable for many of the long-time residents.
For example, some of the new homes in the Point Breeze are selling for as much as $500,000, Lichtash said.
The total cost to build the Mamie Nichols homes was about $1.5 million, or about $300,000 per unit. But subsidies allowed the group to sell the homes for no more than $150,000. As a result, the home buyers will be restricted in how much they can sell the homes for, in order to maintain affordability.
Along with the five town hones, the Mamie Nichols housing development also includes 33 rental units that are under construction at Reed and S. Capitol streets. Of that total, 22 are town homes for families and 11 are one-bedroom or efficiency apartments for veterans with special needs.
“Like its namesake, the Mamie Nichols town homes put the needs of the local community first while also serving as an inspiration for the next generation of affordable housing advocates,” Lichtash said.
WCRP also developed 36 lease-to-purchase homes in Port Richmond (Grace Town homes) and 35 lease-to-purchase homes in Germantown (Nicole Hines Town homes). Funding has been approved for a new lease/purchase development in Grays Ferry and construction is scheduled to begin this year.
Since WCRP was formed in 1987, it has focused on improving housing, economic and social conditions of low income women and their families. The group is the lead organizer for the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities, which includes 68 community development corporations and other groups. The coalition is working to fight gentrification in rapidly growing neighborhoods.
Elizabeth Frantz, Reinvestment Fund senior director for lending and investment, said it provided a $1.4 million construction loan for the development.
“We were real honored to have the opportunity to help the Women’s Community Revitalization Project with the Mamie Nicholas Homes, Frantz said. “The homes are located in a neighborhood that has experienced increasing sales prices and a loss of affordability in recent years.”
“We were real excited about WCRP’s land trust model to ensure that the homes would be affordable for current buyers and families in perpetuity, Frantz said. “It fits with the Reinvestment Fund’s mission to ensure that everyone has access to essential opportunities to thrive including affordable housing.”
