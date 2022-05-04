State Rep. Isabella Fitzgerald introduced a plan to create safer communities through grants this week.
The Safe Communities grant program would help increase visibility in neighborhoods with the installation of better lighting and surveillance cameras in areas that don't have them.
"Crime creeps into our neighborhoods in a variety of ways," Fitzgerald said. "We know crime thrives in dark places. So, we need to literally bring light to those areas. Also, those same areas may lack safety cameras. We can only combat violence and crime if we know who is perpetrating it. So, let's also provide funding for cameras in those areas."
The fees collected from licenses to carry firearms would be used to fund the grant program.
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans said that there needs to be an all-hands-on-deck approach to fight the nationwide violence over the past two years.
"Public safety is a basic need that we hear about from constituents at the federal, state, and local levels," Evans said. "This state program would make a real difference by providing funding for more streetlights and security cameras in some areas that need them the most. Preventing violence — that's smart thinking!"
Fitzgerald pointed to studies that say improved lighting reduces nighttime crime, including violent crimes.
"It's crucial we do all we can to address the violence that's plagues our city," state Rep. Stephen Kinsey said. "Rep. Fitzgerald continues to be a leader — thinking of creative ways to address this gun violence epidemic. I support my friend and colleague's proposed legislation as I believe grants to promote safer communities will provide additional solutions."
