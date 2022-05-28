First responders are often called to situations involving mental health issues. However, it’s essential to make sure those responding are in a positive mental space themselves.
As a part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Philadelphia Fire Chief Thomas Kane sat on a recent panel to discuss mental health and first responders.
“It all comes down to the training that firefighters receive, both from the academy and people like myself who have been out for a while,” Kane said. “We want to make sure that we can handle our physical, operational needs and everything. And part of that is also how we deal with people.”
Kane said an employee assistance program (EAP) within the fire department and a hotline that offers help whenever someone is in distress. He said that outreach is also done at Philadelphia fire stations to let people know if something is happening there is departmental help.
Kane developed a leadership team called Teamwork, Leadership, and Communications (TLC).
“So, but the main gist of what we’re doing with this is addressing the mental health issues, going department-wide,” Kane said. “This will cover issues ranging from post-traumatic stress, substance use disorder, and harassment. Different issues that firefighters face, both in the firehouse on the fire ground and at home, can affect their lives and performance on the street.”
Eric Gremminger also sat on the panel as the CEO of ERP Health. Gremminger, a trained mental health clinician, spoke about his company’s work to work with first responders on their health challenges before they can be on the scene to help others.
ERP Health is a digital behavioral health company that uses technology to personalize patient care and promote health equity.
“One of the things that came up in the panel discussion was that police officers are constantly witnessing traumatic events,” Gremminger said. “So they must have an anonymous outlet to talk about, you know, how these events may be affecting their mental health. You know, these people are critical to our communities.”
Gremminger said that whenever patients, including the many first responders that the Philadelphia-based company services, need to check in, a mental health screening is available that goes straight to their phones.
As mental health conversations have become more open in the past three years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, Gremminger said that he believes the stigma attached to discussing and prioritizing mental health has shifted. Also, the anonymous nature of the surveys and screenings through his company provides comfort for people.
Gremminger said that we, as a country, are certainly better off than we were 10 years ago.
“First responders have unique needs,” Gremminger said. “So if they go to a treatment center to put them in with the general population and expect the same treatments to be effective, I think it is a little naive. One of the benefits of a measurement-based care tool like ERP Health is that week over week we’re tracking and identifying whether or not these first responders are responding to the intervention strategies being offered there. And then quickly determine if they’re not so that we could change the treatment protocols in real-time when it matters most. So you know, on the whole, while validating from a third-party perspective, whether or not certain providers within the network of the fund are performing better than others because there are nuances within the first responder’s community as well.”
Gremminger said the benefits of early detection are immeasurable in helping get to the root of the problem.
“Early intervention can prevent PTSD,” he said. “Treating moderate stress can prevent a stress disorder, treating and just informing consistently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.