The School District of Philadelphia will begin this school year with 600 new teachers and counselors, of whom 45% are educators of color and 20% are African American.
Among this year’s new hires, 77% will teach grades K-8 and 23% will teach high school grades. In-person classes are set to resume Tuesday.
But School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said the district is still looking for more support staff including bus drivers, classroom assistants, food service workers, climate management staff, and individuals who can watch students at recess and in the hallways.
School districts across the country have been struggling to hire enough bus drivers coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re at 98% staff and teachers and normally we’re at 99%,” Hite said during a recent Tribune editorial board meeting.
“We’re better with teachers than we are with other support staff,” he added. “The support staff allows schools to operate, so we’re worried about our support staff and the lack of bus drivers.”
To ensure the safety of students as they begin classes in-person, the district will be utilizing the Safe Corridors Program. The volunteer-based program is a collaboration between the City, district, businesses and community groups.
Its mission is to provide additional supervision for students traveling to and from school beyond the limited number of crossing guards or school personnel who are outside of schools.
“We’re committing resources to the corridors that children will use during three tiered times,” Hite said. “We’ve gone from 30 different arrivals and dismissal times to three.
“We changed the times because of the shortage of bus drivers and the three tiers allow buses to run multiple routes. We’re also trying to put people with children so we’re moving where students are moving.
“We could have people in one location and then they can move and relocate to the second tier, so that they’re able to support the subways, SEPTA stations, or high-volume corridors that young people are using during those three tier times,” he added.
Nearly 3,600 families have signed up for the Philadelphia Virtual Academy (PVA), an online school for students.
The school, which opened in 2013, was originally for students in grades 6-12 living inside the School District of Philadelphia region. However, PVA will expand to include grades K-5 this school year.
The curriculum is aligned with the Pennsylvania Department of Education Common Core standards and is designed to accommodate multiple styles of learning and abilities.
“The Virtual Academy is 100% asynchronous learning,” Hite said. “Students who participate would no longer be enrolled in their neighborhood school or receive work from their teacher, but instead would be assigned a teacher in the Virtual Academy.
“Once you sign up, students can remain in the Virtual Academy for a grading period,” he said. “If students chose to come back to the district they will return to their neighborhood school.”
The largest district in the commonwealth is establishing a new curriculum for its nearly 120,000 students.
The curriculum change will start with English language arts and math in grades K-12 and later with science and social studies for the same grades.
Hite said the changes were based on a curriculum audit several years ago and the Board of Education’s goals and guardrails plan.
“This year, people will experience a new curriculum that is culturally and linguistically inclusive,” he said. “We have 150 different languages spoken in the district and there are many cultures that we serve as a school district here in the city.
“In our new curriculum, individuals should experience individuals that look like them and feel like them in some of the resource materials,” he added. “There will also be acknowledgement and recognition events for their specific communities.”
For students who are coping with issues like gun violence, social injustice or the coronavirus pandemic, the district will provide additional resources.
All schools will have additional behavioral health services and behavioral health counselors.
“We’re coordinating our work with the City’s Office of Children and Families and making sure that we’re able to be responsive to the families in the communities that are more impacted by incidents of violence,” Hite said.
“We’re also training our staff members to recognize trauma, be responsive to it and have the tools that would be at their disposal to help young people who are struggling,” he added.
Hite said he’s excited to have students return to in-person learning, but is also asking for patience and flexibility from parents and families.
“We know the challenges that many of our young people had to deal with and struggle through as part of remote learning, so we’re excited to get our young people back in the buildings full time,” Hite said.
“However, we’re also navigating something we haven’t navigated before and things can change very quickly,” he added. “We’re just asking families and parents for patience and flexibility as we continue to navigate through this pandemic.”
