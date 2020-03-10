Philadelphia officials have confirmed the first coronavirus case in the city on Monday.
The Philadelphia Health Department will provide more information about the first case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, at 3 p.m., according to a news release.
This is a breaking story. Return to phillytrib.com for updates.
For updates about the coronavirus from the city's Department of Public Health, visit phila.gov/covid-19.
