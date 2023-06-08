A lack of transparency related to lobbying efforts for the proposed $1.3 billion development of a new stadium for the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team in the heart of Center City near Chinatown broke ethics law.
On Tuesday, CBL Real Estate, a firm that was lobbying for the 76ers arena, settled charges by the Ethics Board that it violated city law by failing to disclose the nature of its lobbying of city officials and agreeing a pay a $4,000 civil penalty.
The arena would be developed by 76 Devcorp, a partnership between 76ers Managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, along with David Adelman, a real estate developer and philanthropist. In addition, 76 Devcorp plans to partner with Mosaic Development Partners, an African American-owned estate development company.
Chinatown neighborhood leaders and their allies are opposed to the project, saying it would lead to displacement of longtime residents, cause traffic problems and alter the character of the community.
If the development ultimately overcomes neighborhood opposition and is approved by city government, construction would be scheduled to begin at the site of the current Fashion District at 10th and Market streets sometime in 2028 and would be expected to be completed in 2031.
Shane Creamer, Ethics Board executive director, said lobbying principals are required to file quarterly expense reports for lobbying efforts or influencing administrative or legislative actions, when the dollar amount exceeds $2,500 in that quarter, within 30 days of the close of the quarter. No exceptions apply, he said.
“They omitted the subject matter of their report in two reports filed last year,” Creamer said. “It was difficult to know who they were lobbying for and what the lobbying was about.”
The lobbying efforts were related to Mayor Jim Kenney, D., Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, and City Councilmember Mark Squilla, D., whose 1st District is where the stadium would be located.
“We are pleased this matter involving an administrative error has been resolved and look forward to continuing to educate the public about the benefits of 76 Place — a privately funded project that will create thousands of jobs, vibrancy and a positive economic impact for a critically important part of our city,” said a spokesperson for 76 Devcorp.
Under the city’s longtime policy of “councilmatic prerogative,” Squilla will be extremely influential in any decision.
Both candidates for mayor, Democratic nominee Cherelle Parker and Republican nominee David Oh, have so far remained neutral on the arena, but Parker seems more open to it than Oh. But Parker has also said the community’s input and concerns must be addressed.
The development would be known as 76 Place at Market East and is expected to create about 10,000 union construction jobs and another 1,000 permanent positions.
Based in New Jersey, CBL Real Estate, has since amended its reports and filled in “Sports Arena” as the subject matter.
Brad Shron, executive vice president and general counsel of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, which owns the 76ers, signed the agreement for CBL Real Estate.
The Tribune reached out to Shron by telephone, but did not receive a return call by press time.
CBL Real Estate filed a report and did a careful job to assure all the information was included, Creamer said. “They’ve agreed to be careful in their disclosures going forward.”
According to Creamer, these type of disclosure violations are uncommon. Lobbying tends to be pretty straight forward and most lobby firm reports are done by professionals, he said.
“Lobbying is a protected First Amendment right to petition the government,” Creamer said. “But the lobbying laws at the municipal, state and federal levels are basically disclosure laws about paid efforts to influence government decision-making.”
The laws, he said, are about transparency related to who is being lobbied, what it is about and how much money is being spent.
“Everybody needs to comply with the lobbying requirements if you are engaged in lobbying and they trigger the spending thresholds,” Creamer said. “We treat everybody the same under the law and this is a lesson for everybody who is engaging in lobbying to influence administrative or legislative actions in city government.”
