A lack of transparency related to lobbying efforts for the proposed $1.3 billion development of a new stadium for the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team in the heart of Center City near Chinatown broke ethics law.

On Tuesday, CBL Real Estate, a firm that was lobbying for the 76ers arena, settled charges by the Ethics Board that it violated city law by failing to disclose the nature of its lobbying of city officials and agreeing a pay a $4,000 civil penalty.

