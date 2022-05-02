On Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced first-degree murder charges for former Philadelphia Police officer Edsaul Mendoza.
In March, Mendoza was accused of fatally shooting 12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called Mendoza's actions excessive in March, deciding to release him of his duties.
Police drove toward Siderio and a 17-year-old for questioning in an unmarked car when Siderio allegedly fired a gun into the police car, hitting a window, which led to an on-foot chase. After police fired multiple missed shots, Siderio was fatally shot in the back, although Krasner said video evidence suggests Siderio was in a push-up position, possibly surrendering.
"At the time of the last two shots," Krasner said, Thomas Siderio was unarmed, having discarded the gun back at 1739 Barber Street, approximately 40 feet away from where he was chased and then shot." "Those 40 feet constituted a few parked cars and a few empty parking spaces. Forty feet is a long way. Thomas Siderio had certainly stopped running and possibly surrendered when he was shot."
Mendoza was also charged with third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and other charges related to the shooting.
Krasner was asked if Mendoza's shooting could be seen as an assassination since video evidence shows he was approximately 4-6 feet away from Siderio, who had his back turned.
"I think it's important that I not characterize it. We are going to have a case that goes before a Philadelphia jury, and a Philadelphia jury is going to have to make a completely fair decision," Krasner said. "I can tell you I find this very, very disturbing and very difficult to watch. I think the best way to answer that is to say that there are a variety of factors in the evidence that make it pretty clear that Mendoza knew that TJ's scenario was unarmed before shooting through the back."
Krasner also maintained that it was clear from the video that Mendoza was not fearful for his life in his interaction with Siderio before shooting him in the back. In addition, according to Krasner, the statement given by Mendoza and the other officers on the scene indicates that the officers knew the location of the gun Siderio fired at them earlier.
"When people make untruthful statements about what happened that are crucial to understanding the death of another person in the law, that can be interpreted to indicate guilty knowledge," Krasner said.
Mendoza is currently being held in jail without bail.
"The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police will represent this officer against these very serious charges, said FOP Lodge #5 President, John McNesby." "The accused officer, like every other citizen, is entitled to due process and we are confident that our judicial system will protect this officer’s constitutional right to a fair trial."
