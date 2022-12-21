With the holiday season officially underway in the City of Brotherly Love, residents from all over the city will be eager to cover their homes in decorations and their trees with the brightest lights imaginable.
However, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), decorations and Christmas trees leave many people’s homes susceptible to fires of all magnitudes.
In January, a rowhouse fire in the Fairmount section that killed 12 people began when a 5-year-old boy set a tree ablaze with a lighter. Nine of the victims were children in the fire, which became uncontrollable within minutes.
“When we look at that (event), we know that it is so critical that everyone follow the tips,” said Gustav Baumann, battalion chief for the Philadelphia Fire Department’s fire prevention division. “Sadly, although that event occurred, it only illustrated what we’ve been trying to say all along.”
That is why this winter you should take precautionary steps to ensure that you and your family enjoy the holidays safely.
Christmas tree safety tips
According to NFPA, when picking a Christmas tree, you should always choose a tree with fresh, green needles that won’t fall off when touched.
After you’ve picked a tree, before placing it in its stand, you should cut at least 2 inches off the base of the stump. Once the tree has been placed in its stand, ensure that the tree is located at least 3 feet away from all heating sources. Be sure to add water to the tree stand daily.
“We have to make sure that after we put the tree up that we put water ... in the tree stand every day, Baumann said. “A drier tree is a more dangerous tree.”
When decorating a Christmas tree, never use lit candles. Also, remember to turn off any lights placed on the tree every night.
Home heating safety tips
The NFPA has also recommended a series of home heating tips that families can adopt throughout the cold winter months to keep warm and safe.
One tip is that when attempting to warm your home you should never use heat from the oven.
Heating equipment and chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by professionals, and the NFPA also recommends checking your home’s smoke alarms at least once a month to ensure proficiency.
If you use portable heaters, always remember to turn them off when you leave the house or go to bed.
Finally, when having stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment installed, always have it done by qualified professionals who will follow local codes and manufacturer instructions.
According to Baumann, fire safety is something people should always think about proactively rather than at the last minute.
“Not only are we being fire-safe at home but we also want to be safe wherever we go,” he said.
