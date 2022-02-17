One man was shot on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street Thursday afternoon in Center City, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
The shooting occurred at 1:52 p.m.
The man was shot once in the back, chin and neck. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital by a bystander according to police. He is listed in critical condition and expected to survive.
According to police, a fight broke out after a double-parked delivery driver blocked in another person’s vehicle.
The shooter fled in a white van with a woman after opening fire, according to police Capt. John Walker.
One weapon was recovered from the shooting, the police department reported. No arrests have been made at this time.
Thursday’s shooting added to the continued violence plaguing Philadelphia. As of Wednesday, there were 206 nonfatal and 56 fatal shootings in 2022. The city has lost 68 people to homicides so far this year, 4% less than 2021’s year-to-date total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.