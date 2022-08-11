The Nicetown CDC is ready to celebrate the neighborhood’s economic development that also has an infusion of local arts and culture.
The community development corporation gave details of its 20th annual “GiveBack Community Outdoor Festival and Concert” on Thursday during a news conference in Nicetown Park. The event will be held Friday and Saturday.
“We have so many things to be grateful for, and one of the things that’s so good about today is we get to show our community partners, our community stakeholders, and everybody that we work with on a day-to-day basis, ongoing basis, just to do the work that we do. And we’re just so thankful for that,” said Majeedah Rashid, Chief Operating Officer of Nicetown CDC.
The news conference started with a prayer led by the Rev. James Hall following remarks from Nicetown CDC President Zakariyya Abdur-Rahman.
“This is a lifetime of activity that we, the Nicetown Community Development Corporation, have planned for this community,” said Abdur-Rahman. “Our goal is to transform and revitalize this area back to the vibrancy that it once was in the ‘60s and the ‘70s where we had businesses all up and down Germantown Avenue.
According to Abdur-Rahman, Nicetown’s population had once consisted of 80% of households that were people of color.
“We had almost 80% job participation from the various manufacturers and everything that was around here, but all of that left. So it’s our goal and our hopes to bring it back, the giveback” said Abdur-Rahman.
Abdur-Rahman further explained that a big part of the give back is to transform the community and spearhead a continuous reinvestment into Nicetown’s business district.
“The giveback highlights everything that we do throughout the course of the year. 20 years ago, we started this festival at Stenton Park, because this park (Nicetown Park) was uninhabitable. We had to galvanize resources in order to get this park to where we could enjoy and have a safe space for today,” said Abdur-Rahman.
Rahman also addressed the importance of the festival occurring despite the uptick in murders and violent crimes this yeat.
Abdur-Rahman has been an community advocate for years and have committed to working within his community to curb inner city violence after his two sons were murdered.
Other speakers included Stephan D. Doyle, entrepreneur and owner of the Limitless Restaurant and Club at 4535 Germantown Ave. Doyle spoke about his enthusiasm to invest in the Nicetown community.
The two-day free outdoor festival will kick off Friday and end Saturday, spotlighting a robust musical line-up featuring Philadelphia’s own V. Shayne Frederick, plus an athletic training and presentation from boxing lightweight champion, Ivan Robinson.
Also, Robinson will present a championship belt to one of the trainees upon completion of the onsite training during the festival.
There will also be a fashion show and on Saturday, an official “Walk for Peace” to end gun violence with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Philadelphia Chapter of NAACP representatives, iheart Media on-air personalities and various community activists.
“In a 20-year span you can see the transformation of these four commercial nodes and to get that was a catalyst today,” Abdur-Rahman said. “We’ve learned how a community festival and the galvanizing of various partnerships and resources, could spur transformation and become an engine driver and that’s exactly what our intent was and that’s exactly what it’s doing today.
“We have new businesses popping up. We have housing. We have our political representation on the corner at our gateway down at Wayne Junction and Germantown Avenue where State Sen. (Sharif) Street, and Councilwoman (Cindy) Bass and the NAACP headquarters office and Sister Muhammad (restaurant) at our gateway. ... now we have a new member, Stephen Doyle, who is now investing a great amount,” Abdur-Rahman said.
Since its inception in 1999, the Nicetown Community Development Corporation (NTCDC) has worked towards a mission geared to improve the quality of life in Nicetown and surrounding communities, by establishing sustainable community economic development.
