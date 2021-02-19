The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Health and Human Services (HHS), the City of Philadelphia, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, have partnered to open a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The site is anticipated to open as early as March 3rd. FEMA and federal partners will support this site through staffing, operations, logistics and vaccine allocations.
The Philadelphia site could have a vaccination output of several thousand doses per day once at maximum operating capacity and would come with its own vaccination allocation in addition to what the City of Philadelphia already receives.
“Every city in the country, including Philadelphia, is currently struggling with not having enough COVID vaccine to meet the demand of their residents, so this center will make a huge difference,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release.
“We look forward to seeing this COVID-19 Vaccination Center join our system of vaccine distribution channels which includes community clinics, hospitals, neighborhood-based health centers, pharmacies, mobile sites and more. It’s a key step to recovery and getting our city that much closer back to normal. The partnerships with our state and federal partners have been strong throughout this response to allow us to address the needs of Philadelphians. We're looking forward to getting past COVID-19 and these historic challenges, together.”
Not everyone shares Kenney's enthusiasm. Councilmember Allan Domb issued a statement in response to Kenney's announcement of a FEMA vaccination site at the PA Convention Center:
"Just 24 hours ago, City Council overwhelmingly voted to have the mayor include us in the planning of mass vaccination sites at Lincoln Financial Field, the Mann Center for Performing Arts, church parking lots, and other strategically placed locations in neighborhoods," Domb said. "Today, the mayor negotiated a deal with FEMA and announced the federally supported mega site will be at the PA Convention Center.
“At no time during the last three weeks has the mayor shared any plans with City Council for moving 6,000 people in and out of the PA Convention Center on a daily basis. Yet now, we are told that in 10 days we will have the capacity to open a FEMA Type 1 mega site capable of meeting these goals. We have not seen any plans detailing the parking, publication transportation, public safety, allocation and the racial equity.
“We are calling on the mayor to work with us to do today what we have been calling upon him to do for the past few weeks: produce the plan. Show Philadelphia how this will work and why it makes more sense than the site City Council, in a vote of 16-1 endorsed yesterday - Lincoln Financial Field. Of the top 10 cities in the United States, we are the only city ignoring our stadium as the first option for providing efficient, effective, and equitable distribution of vaccinations.”
Officials said the Pennsylvania Convention Center’s central location, accessibility by public transportation, logistics capability, large size, and existing city contracts in support of vaccination operations made it a logical choice for the first federally operated site in Pennsylvania. FEMA and other federal agencies will provide clinical and support staff for the site, freeing the City of Philadelphia up to focus staff and resource on vaccination efforts in neighborhoods throughout the city.
“Our three goals for distributing vaccine have always been: do it fast, do it so it saves the most lives, and do it equitably,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. “With FEMA agreeing to place a Vaccination Center in Philadelphia we can administer vaccines faster, and by holding it at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, in a central location near multiple public transit lines, we can ensure that many of our highest risk residents and people of all backgrounds can get easy, equitable access. A FEMA Vaccination Center will be a great addition to our comprehensive, citywide vaccine distribution system which already includes hospitals, federally qualified health centers, pharmacies and community partners.”
Ensuring vulnerable and under-served populations have access to vaccines was a priority in the site selection process.
“The Convention Center has a long history as a central and accessible meeting point for the Philadelphia community. FEMA’s partnership and expertise will help the City of Philadelphia and Pennsylvania deliver vaccinations in a safe, timely and equitable manner,” said FEMA Region 3 Acting Administrator Janice Barlow. “This vaccination site, the second of federally supported site in Region 3, will play a critical role accelerating the vaccination mission.”
