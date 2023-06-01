Feds reach $3M pact

Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general, of the U.S. Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

The federal government has reached a $3 million pact with ESSA Bank & Trust of Stroudsburg, to settle charges of redlining and mortgage discrimination by its Philadelphia-area offices.

A consent order filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court by U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero’s office and the Justice Department alleged that ESSA Bank branches in Upper Darby and Lansdowne illegally redlined Black and Latino neighborhoods in West Philadelphia and the city’s Grays Ferry section, which were in the bank’s lending areas.

