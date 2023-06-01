The federal government has reached a $3 million pact with ESSA Bank & Trust of Stroudsburg, to settle charges of redlining and mortgage discrimination by its Philadelphia-area offices.
A consent order filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court by U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero’s office and the Justice Department alleged that ESSA Bank branches in Upper Darby and Lansdowne illegally redlined Black and Latino neighborhoods in West Philadelphia and the city’s Grays Ferry section, which were in the bank’s lending areas.
These violations took place between 2017 and 2021, according to court papers.
The order must now be approved by the court.
According to court papers, ESSA Bank allegedly inadequately staffed those offices; failed to meet the credit needs of those areas and targeted advertising to majority white neighborhoods, while avoiding advertising in Philadelphia County.
“For too long, residents of communities of color have been unlawfully denied equal access to credit and shut out of economic opportunities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “When banks engage in redlining, they perpetuate existing patterns of segregation and widen the racial wealth gap in our country.”
The practice of “redlining” is illegal and describes various ways that lenders seek to avoid providing credit to residents living in communities of color because of the race, color, or national origin. Under the Fair Housing (FHA) and the Equal Credit Opportunity Acts (ECOA) financial institutions are prohibited from discriminating on such bases when providing mortgages.
In the 1930s, government workers marked up in neighborhoods in mostly Black and brown communities on maps with red markers, so they would refrain from giving out mortgages, insurance or financing to those areas.
As part of this agreement, ESSA Bank will invest about $3 million for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit in the West Philadelphia and Grays Ferry communities that it sought to avoid.
In addition, ESSA Bank will provide $125,000 to community partnerships that have programs to increase home mortgages in the five-mile lending area of the Upper Darby and Lansdowne branches; and spend $250,000 on advertising, outreach, financial education and credit counseling to expand the bank’s services in its lending area.
ESSA Banks also agreed to assess and report on its fair lending plan; train its staff on the bank’s obligation as part of the order; complete a community credit needs assessment and remedial plan; create a fair lending committee and hire a Community Development officer, along with two loan officers in the Philadelphia area branches.
“Accessing the American dream of owning your own home is possible only when there is equality for all in their opportunities to access lending in the residential mortgage markets," said U.S. Attorney Romero. “Redlining in Greater Philadelphia has deep roots; it's led to decades of disinvestment in communities of color.”
As part of the agreement, ESSA Bank denied that it violated any fair lending laws or engaged in redlining and called the agreement “constructive resolution” of a dispute that has lasted several years.
“This settlement reflects our business decision to avoid costs, uncertainties, and distractions of litigation,” said Gary S. Olson, ESSA Bank president and CEO. “It is consistent with our guiding principles and longstanding commitment to provide equal lending opportunities to all of our communities we are privileged to serve. We plan on using these loan subsidy funds to expand opportunities for qualified borrowers who can benefit from this assistance. We are happy and pleased to help families purchase homes.”
In 2021, the Justice Department announced an initiative to fight redlining, which it coordinates with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and other federal agencies.
Since then, the Justice Department has secured about $90 million in relief for communities of color that have been victims of discrimination, such as a $20 million settlement with Trident Mortgage Co. in 2022, for redlining in the Philadelphia area, reported by The Tribune.
City residents who believe that they have been victims of lending discrimination should call the Justice Department’s housing discrimination tip line at: 1-833-591-0291 or go to the website: civilrights.justice.gov.
Residents in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania who believe they have been victims of lending discrimination, should call the U.S. Attorney’s office at: 215-861-8200; or by email: USAPAE.CivilRights@usdoj.gov.
