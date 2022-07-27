The U.S. Justice Department filed a $20 million consent order Wednesday in federal court to settle charges that Trident Mortgage engaged in illegal redlining and violated federal lending laws in Black and brown areas of the city and tri-state area.
The company, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway, was also ordered to pay a $4 million civil fine, for the violations which were alleged to have occurred between 2015 and 2019. It is the first time that the federal government has reached a settlement over illegal redlining with a mortgage company and one of the largest financial settlements, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. It is subject to court approval.
The company did not respond to a inquiry about the settlement.
About 70% of reported mortgages issued in the U.S. are from non-bank mortgage companies, according to the federal government.
“Our complaint filed today in federal court alleges that Trident violated the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act,” said Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the department’s civil rights division. “Specifically, Trident office locations were concentrated in majority white neighborhoods and that its mortgage officers were directed not to serve and did not serve neighborhoods of color.”
According to the complaint, Trident mortgage officers exchanged racist emails referring to the minority neighborhoods as "ghettos" and used racial epithets. One Trident manager emailed colleagues a photo of him posing with a Confederate flag.
Clarke made her comments at a news conference at Malcolm X Memorial Park at 5100 Pine St. in West Philadelphia, a neighborhood that she said was harmed by Trident’s racist and discriminatory practices.
These practices also took place in minority neighborhoods in Camden, N.J. and Wilmington, Del., according to the complaint.
Clarke was joined by Jacqueline C. Romero, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and First Assistant Attorney General of New Jersey Lyndsay Ruotolo, who were also parties to the agreement.
Also attending were state Rep. Vincent Hughes, D-7th District, City Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District.
Redlining refers to a government practice in the 1930s in which neighborhoods were denied mortgages, other loans or insurance based on the color, or ethnicity of its residents.
In the 1960s, federal housing and lending laws made redlining illegal, but it is still practiced. The Justice Department has an initiative designed to fight redlining and this action is part of that effort.
Romero, the U.S. Attorney, based here, said communities of color in Philadelphia tend to be poorer and more segregated compared to the nation’s other largest cities, and are significantly impacted by redlining.
According to Romero, her office volunteered to be part of the anti-redlining initiative and will continue to prosecute related cases of predatory lending and mortgage fraud.
Under the agreement, Trident through its affiliates, like Fox and Roach, agreed to spend $20 million in Philadelphia and the tri-state area to improve credit opportunities in communities of color, including $18.4 million in a loan subsidy fund; $750,000 for development of community partnerships to services that increase access to home mortgage credit; $875,000 for advertising and outreach and $375,000 for consumer financial education. It will also open four offices in communities of color in the city, Camden and Wilmington and hire a manger of community lending for those neighborhoods. Trident got out of mortgage lending in 2020.
“These discriminatory practices exacerbate wealth disparities and promote economic injustice,” Clarke said.
For example, the median family wealth for a Black family is $24,000, compared to a median family wealth of $188,000 for a white family, Clarke said. And a white family is 30% more likely to own a home than a Black family.
“The home ownership gap today is more than it was in 1960 before passage of the Fair Housing Act,” Clarke said. “The U.S Justice Department is committed to aggressive enforcement of civil rights laws to ensure equal opportunity and economic justice for all Americans.”
According to Shapiro, the state attorney general, the settlement grew out of a four-year investigation by his office and he served as the lead negotiator for the other states. Shapiro was alerted to the redlining practices in West Philadelphia by Hughes.
“Powerful institutions and corporations must be held accountable for their actions,” Shapiro said. “Redlining continues to cut people out of the opportunity to build wealth and own a home.”
