A large contingent of local federal agency leaders are announcing a broad partnership with the Philadelphia police to try lowering the number of shootings in the city as residents are feeling the brunt of one of the worst years for gun violence in decades.
Homicides reached the second-highest total in 60 years in 2020, and the number of deaths is actually well above last year's pace in 2021.
"Night after night after night, shots are fired until people are killed or injured," Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said at the press conference. "At this rate we are on pace to pass 600 homicides here in Phillly. That is shocking."
More than a dozen leaders of local units for federal agencies like the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI gathered alongside Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw at 11 a.m. in front of Independence Hall in Old City.
