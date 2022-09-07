The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia will host a forum examining nondegree programs designed to improve career and earning power for students of all socioeconomic backgrounds Sept. 15-16.
The idea of helping Black and brown workers without college degrees expand their career and salary prospects has gained popularity because of the efforts of OneTen, a coalition of 70 major corporations. It has a goal to place 1 million African Americans without four-year degrees into jobs paying $70,000-a–year and up, in the next 10 years.
Also, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor, pledged in June, that if elected, he will make the commonwealth the first state to sign up to the OneTen initiative.
The conference’s keynote speakers are Jordan Matsudaira, chief economist of the U.S. Department of Education and Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White Council of Economic Advisers. Other panelists will include educators from the University of Massachusetts, the University of Kentucky, Rutgers University, the University of Tennessee and the University of Virginia. The conference will take place at the Federal Reserve at 10 Independence Mall on Sept. 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be attended by policy makers, industry representatives and journalists.
"This is an important area for us to push on and learn more about, because this really could be a game changer so people can get the skills that they need to transition into higher paying jobs," said Rouse, President Joe Biden’s chief economist, in an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune. "We do know that when employers, educational institutions and often unions get together and put together what we refer to as skills based training, that has been shown to be quite effective and people end up with jobs. There is good evidence on that."
For example, training companies such as OIC Philadelphia, one of the region’s oldest and the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI), have been training unemployed and underemployed people in Philadelphia for the jobs of the future such solar power installation, the electric vehicle industries, along with union apprenticeships, in areas such as shipbuilding.
"Similarly, we know that apprenticeships are effective between unions, educators and employers, where they are providing training that we know is in demand," Rouse said. "There are other kinds of short-term certificates that we know less about."
For example, the WPSI is seeking detail-oriented individuals for its Biomedical Technician Training Program: Aseptic Manufacturing, along with Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. The program runs from Sept. 26 through March 31, 2023. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday. For more information, go to: www.philadelphiaskills.org/jobs.
The conference will also explore the many types of short-term certificates, training programs and noncredit programs. Another focus of the conference will be the role of public financing and the outcomes of individuals who pursue nondegree credentials.
Meanwhile, OneTen’s effort, which grew out of the unrest in in the aftermath of police murder George Floyd in May 2020 in Minneapolis, has moved into Philadelphia. The organization hired DiverseForce in the city as its lead community partner.
"A lot of great organizations have been doing important work to democratize opportunities with innovative training and credentialing programs," said Sulaiman Rahman, DiverseForce president and CEO. "As an alternative to four-year degrees, these programs are vital to increase the supply of talent with in-demand skills for today's workforce."
Rahman is a longtime marketing executive in Philadelphia.
"We must now scale and match that supply of talent with authentic demand from major employers who are willing to do the work internally to implement a skills-first approach that removes the ingrained bachelor degree barriers and implicit biases that exist within most corporate hiring and promotion practices," Rahman said. "That’s why organizations like OneTen, with a focus on black talent and spare-headed by current and former CEO’s of Fortune 500 companies, is a vital part of the ecosystem to scale impact."
Ken Frazier, the chairman of Merck, is OneTen's co-chair. In addition to Merck, some of the other companies involved are, Accenture, American Express, AT&T, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Target and Walmart.
"Burdensome, unnecessary red tape exacerbates the racial wealth gap and limits advancement opportunities for millions of Black Americans without four-year college degrees." Shapiro said. "I firmly believe that state government has a responsibility to lead by example. That's why, as governor, I will direct state agencies to remove the degree requirements for state jobs that are clearly unnecessary — and I’m glad the private sector is working to expand our workforce too."
