A federal judge has cleared the way for the Kenney administration to dissolve three protest encampments that have persisted for months.
On Tuesday U.S. Eastern District of Pennsylvania Judge Eduardo C. Robreno denied a temporary restraining order and injunction sought by protesters in a civil rights lawsuit against the city.
In his memorandum, Robreno said the Kenney administration is "permitted, but not required" to terminate the camps.
The administration must provide protesters with at least 72 hours notice to disband the encampments, and provide storage and safekeeping for their belongs, among other things, according to Robreno's memorandum.
Robreno said in his memorandum that the federal courts could not offer solutions to the city’s homelessness crisis.
“The task of finding if not a solution at least some relief to this crisis rests squarely on the shoulders of the City’s elected officials,” Robreno wrote. “It is an enormous challenge. But further indecision and neglect will only make it worse.”
Rebreno rejected the protesters' claims to maintain the encampments on First, Fourth and 14th Amendment grounds.
The federal judge recommended the city adopt a written policy governing removing future encampments and storing their belongings.
The lawsuit halted the administration from enforcing an Aug. 18 deadline for protesters to disband the camps.
The ruling sets up yet another showdown between protesters, who have said they refuse to leave, and the Kenney administration.
The Kenney administration wants the camps gone, arguing they create health and safety issues and two of the camps prevent access to public property in Center City. A third camp is located on a vacant lot owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority in North Philadelphia. The administration has pledged not to forcibly disband the camps until Robreno issues his opinion.
Approximately 230 people currently reside in the encampments.
Protesters filed the civil rights lawsuit last week to block the Kenney administration from enforcing an order to disband the camps. The plaintiffs, represented by attorney Michael Huff, are seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction against the city, which would allow the camps to remain.
Leading up to the judge's decision, Kenney said talks were ongoing with protesters. He declined to reveal the city's strategies, including whether he would immediately move to disband the camps if the judge sides with the city.
"We're still negotiating. We're still trying to make this come out the right way for everyone," the mayor said. "But they can't stay on public property forever. It's just not tenable."
In recent days protesters have shrunk the footprint of the encampment by removing empty tents at the cap on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, said Eva Gladstein, deputy managing director for health and human services.
Two hearings were held on the lawsuit in the federal courthouse within the last week, where plaintiffs, Gladstein, and others testified.
The legal action was brought by Irvin Murray, Maurice Scott, Dolores McFadden, Faith Anne Burdick, Edwin Jones. Kenney and the city were named in the lawsuit.
Protesters
Plaintiffs alleged the city’s temporary housing options were unsafe, inadequate and unable to accommodate the protesters in the camps.
They also alleged the city’s shelter system was mismanaged, plagued by violence, drug usage, racism and a lack of health protocols.
The lawsuit seeks to protect the three encampments on First, Fourth and 14th Amendments grounds, among other things.
The James Talib-Dean encampment is located on a baseball field on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 22nd Street. At least 150 people are living tents at the camp, which began in early June.
A smaller encampment is based on the PHA-owned lot at 21st Street and Ridge Avenue; approximately 20 people are living there.
And a third encampment has popped up at the Azalea Gardens behind the Art Museum of Philadelphia.
City and PHA
During testimony last week, Gladstein said the encampment on the parkway was a health and safety hazard.
She testified that trash and drug usage were issues, and protesters were not practicing social distancing or wearing masks. The encampments also have generated hundreds of complaints from neighborhood residents.
The city had available space to house all protesters, Gladstein testified.
Outreach workers continue to offer innumerable services to encampment protesters. The city has placed at least 95 protesters in housing and provided social services to seven more protesters so far.
In a brief supporting the city, PHA said that allowing the encampment to remain on its property would also send a “chilling effect on investment” in the neighborhood and potentially derail a planned development for the lot, which would include mixed-income housing units and a supermarket.
The Kenney administration and PHA have maintained for months that they were meeting protesters half-way by agreeing to several commitments. They have rejected transferring PHA-owned property to protesters, saying PHA's housing stock is held in trust for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
