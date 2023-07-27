DOJ

A Pennsylvania bank has agreed to pay nearly $3 million after Department of Justice allegations that it participated in redlining in Philadelphia's western suburbs. Photo: PropertyRecord.com

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

The U.S. Department of Justice recently announced that a Pennsylvania bank has agreed to pay nearly $3 million to resolve allegations of discriminatory lending and redlining practices in and around the Philadelphia area.

A complaint filed in federal court by the Department of Justice and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in May alleged “from 2017 to 2021, ESSA failed to provide mortgage lending services and did not serve the credit needs of majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the Philadelphia and metropolitan area.”

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.