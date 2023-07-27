The U.S. Department of Justice recently announced that a Pennsylvania bank has agreed to pay nearly $3 million to resolve allegations of discriminatory lending and redlining practices in and around the Philadelphia area.
A complaint filed in federal court by the Department of Justice and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in May alleged “from 2017 to 2021, ESSA failed to provide mortgage lending services and did not serve the credit needs of majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the Philadelphia and metropolitan area.”
The ESSA Bank & Trust (ESSA) has 20 banking branches in 19-cities and towns in Pennsylvania. The bank settled out-of-court and agreed to pay “$2.9 million in subsidies over a five-year period for majority Black and Hispanic census tracts,” according to the ESSA.
“At least 50% of those subsidies [are] to be invested in specified Philadelphia MSA census tracts in proximity to ESSA’s two Delaware County branch locations,” namely Upper Darby and Lansdowne. “The remainder will be used in other qualifying areas,” according to an ESSA statement.
The settlement includes no civil penalties against ESSA, and a statement from ESSA says that it “categorically denies violating any fair lending laws or engaging in redlining.”
Gary S. Olsen, president and CEO of ESSA, said that ESSA “did not receive a single fair lending complaint from any customer or potential customer.”
However, the DOJ opened its investigation into ESSA’s lending practices after receiving a referral from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), according to the DOJ office of Public Affairs.
“For too long, residents of communities of color have been unlawfully denied equal access to credit and shut out of economic opportunities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. “When banks engage in redlining, they perpetuate existing patterns of segregation and widen the racial wealth gap in our country.
"This resolution makes it clear our commitment to holding banks and financial institutions accountable for modern day redlining while ensuring access to fair lending in communities of color.”
Olsen said ESSA has committed “$250,000 in additional focused marketing and outreach, $125,000 in community development partnerships and making investments in additional mortgage professionals and a community development officer focused on statistically underserved communities.”
Two new mortgage loan officers will serve existing branches in suburbs near the West Philadelphia area as part of the DOJ agreement. The branch also opened a new branch and business center in downtown Allentown in a majority-minority census tract and opened a Philadelphia regional office in May.
Offices in the Philadelphia area include ESSA, Upper Darby branch at 8045 West Chester Pike; ESSA, Lansdowne branch at 48 W. Marshall Road; and ESSA, Haverford branch at 354 W. Lancaster Avenue. The bank, whose corporate office is located at 200 Palmer Street in Stroudsburg, also has offices in Devon, Wilkesbarre, Bethlehem, and Scranton.
“Accessing the American dream of owning your own home is possible only when there is equality for all in their opportunities to access lending in the residential mortgage markets,” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero, for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. “Redlining in Pennsylvania has deep roots, it’s led to the decades of disinvestment in communities of color.
"We appreciate ESSA’s prompt cooperation with the department’s investigation and their efforts that will aim to infuse lending resources and help build wealth in neighborhoods of color.”
