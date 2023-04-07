Fashion District

Police were posted around the Fashion District on Apr. 6, 2023, including a vehicle at 10th and Market. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The Fashion District Mall will soon require those under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult after 2 p.m. daily, according to a statement.

General Manager Ryan Williams told WHYY News the mall is “very disappointed” by the actions of young people — adding it “continues to cause stress” in Center City.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.