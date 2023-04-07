The Fashion District Mall will soon require those under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult after 2 p.m. daily, according to a statement.
General Manager Ryan Williams told WHYY News the mall is “very disappointed” by the actions of young people — adding it “continues to cause stress” in Center City.
Word on the change in policy comes one day after conflicting reports of hundreds of young people gathering in Center City, near City Hall. The crowd grew disorderly by 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and included as many as 350 to 400 young people, according to Philadelphia Police.
Williams said the Fashion District has “a solid security plan in place” to enforce the new rule, but declined to provide additional details.
“We know this is just one step we can do to continue to support our partners with the Philadelphia Police Department on these issues affecting downtown,” he said.
On Wednesday, it was initially reported that at least three children were taken into police custody. Police later said four juveniles were only issued citations for disorderly conduct. One officer injured his knee while chasing one of the children.
“Our belief is that these juveniles were not here to go to the movies or go to the mall. They were here to be disorderly,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers said during a news conference Thursday.
Evers said the officer was injured after someone attempted to let one of the cited children out of a police car, sparking a brief chase. The officer will be out for eight to 12 months for full knee reconstruction, he said.
This article first appeared on WHYY.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.