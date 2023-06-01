Temple University Officer Killed

Items fill a makeshift memorial for Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

The family of slain Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald has filed a civil lawsuit in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court against his accused killer Miles Pfeffer and his Buck County family.

In the evening of Feb. 18, Fitzgerald was shot and killed while pursuing several suspects including suspect Pfeffer and his brother who were acting suspiciously, police said. Fitzgerald attempted to stop the defendant who subsequently pulled a gun, fired on the officer and shot him repeatedly while after he fell down, police said.

swilliams@phillytrib.com

215-893-5787

