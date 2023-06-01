The family of slain Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald has filed a civil lawsuit in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court against his accused killer Miles Pfeffer and his Buck County family.
In the evening of Feb. 18, Fitzgerald was shot and killed while pursuing several suspects including suspect Pfeffer and his brother who were acting suspiciously, police said. Fitzgerald attempted to stop the defendant who subsequently pulled a gun, fired on the officer and shot him repeatedly while after he fell down, police said.
Pfeffer was arrested days later and is in jail awaiting trial on charges of murder and other offenses.
In the court papers, the co-administrators of Fitzgerald’s estate, his wife Marissa Fitzgerald, his father Joel Fitzgerald and his mother Pauline Fitzgerald, allege that Pfeffer’s mother Jill Petruska, her boyfriend George Shaw, both of Buckingham, Pa. and his father Mark Pfeffer of Philadelphia, allowed Pfeffer to have easy access to several firearms in the family home, despite their knowledge of his mental instability, propensity for violence and interest in firearms.
In addition, the court papers alleged that there were several signs that they should have picked up on, including multiple juvenile offenses, school infractions, threats to bring weapons and place bombs in school.
In fact, his mother picked up Pfeffer and drove him home after the shooting. The Fitzgerald family is represented by Marrone Law Firm, LLC in Philadelphia.
In the suit, the Fitzgerald family is alleging that Pfeffer’s family is negligent and partially responsible for the wrongful death of their son.
In February, Fitzgerald received a hero’s funeral at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Ben Franklin Parkway. The church was packed with family members, friends, Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., Mayor Jim Kenney, (D.) along with a host of other elected officials and beloved Temple and law enforcement communities
A procession of police vehicles escorted the hearse that transported his casket down Broad Street past Temple that morning so Fitzgerald could patrol his beat once more. It arrived at the church with Temple Police Officers serving as pall bearers. Across the street, a blue wave of police officers from Temple, Philadelphia and across the country stood at attention and saluted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.