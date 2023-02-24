Several officials and community members were on hand to remember the life of Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald on Friday and said he was a true public servant.
“He cared deeply about the community,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said. “Chris was the very best of us. He was a strong, tough cop with a tender heart.”
Shapiro spoke at the funeral for Fitzgerald at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The church was packed with family members, friends, elected officials, along with those from the Temple University and law enforcement communities.
A procession of police vehicles escorted the hearse that transported his casket down Broad Street past Temple on Friday morning so Fitzgerald could patrol his campus beat once more.
It arrived at the church with Temple police officers serving as pall bearers. Across the street, a blue wave of police officers from Temple, Philadelphia and across the country stood at attention and saluted.
The viewing was held between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and the funeral started afterwards. Interment was private.
The Rev. G. Dennis Gill, rector of Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, welcomed the family, friends and Fitzgerald’s law enforcement colleagues to the church.
“It’s a wonderful expression of solidarity at a time of extreme tragedy,” Gill said. “We hope you will be comforted and lifted up by our service.”
Other elected officials who attended the funeral included Mayor Jim Kenney, City Council President Darrell Clarke, Councilmembers Anthony Phillips, Kendra Brooks, Jim Harrity and Isaiah Thomas; along with state Rep. Amen Brown.
Shapiro said Fitzgerald reminded us that we have to treat law enforcement as the “noble profession that it is.”
In his previous position as Pennsylvania attorney general, Shapiro was the state’s top law enforcement official. Fitzgerald’s mother Paulina, a former Philadelphia police officer, worked in his office, he said.
Fitzgerald, a 31-year-old husband and father of four, was killed by Miles Pfeffer, an 18-year-old Bucks County man. Pfeffer was arrested Feb. 19 at his family’s home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, and faces murder and a host of other charges.
Pastor Juan Marrero of Crossroads Community Church, said his nephew Christopher wore his police uniform proudly.
“He is now encouraging us to fight the good fight and finish the race. You have to run towards something, you have a goal. But we can’t fight evil with evil. We have to fight dark with the light,” Marrero said.
Fitzgerald’s goal was to be a better husband a better father, a better friend and a better police officer, he said.
“None of us are perfect, Chris wasn’t perfect, but he ran the good race and fought the good fight,” Marrero said. “But we all have the capability to do good.”
Fitzgerald’s brother Joel said his older brother was passionate about his family and was both an example and inspiration to him.
The outpouring of love and respect that people have shown for his brother since his death also inspires him, he said.
“The violence is everywhere, but today it feels like it's just here in Philadelphia," said Drea Herman, 37, of Southwest Philadelphia, as she watched officers march in procession into the cathedral. "This officer was just doing his job. He didn't know when he left for work that it would be the last time he saw his wife and kids. It's just so sad." She said solutions shouldn't be left to just city or law enforcement officials. "It starts in the home and in the schools. We all have to take responsibility for our community's kids so that they don't cause this kind of hurt. The officer's family is hurting and so is the killer's."
Jennifer Griffin, Temple vice president for public safety, said Fitzgerald, who sought to advance his career, was posthumously promoted to sergeant.
Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, also announced that Fitzgerald who worked in her office for almost four years, was posthumously promoted to sergeant by her office.
Fitzgerald was a member of the Guardian Civic League, an organization of African-America police officers, and the group presented his family with a poem and a plaque.
“He was an example of what law enforcement is supposed to be,” Shapiro said. “He wanted to make our city safe for everyone.”
