More than 100 people — including young children — gathered in Clark Park in West Philadelphia on Tuesday for a peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police brutality across the country.
Melvina Williams, a neighborhood outreach worker, organized the rally to talk with young people about police brutality and the protests that have occurred across the country since Floyd's death on May 25.
"The kids get a chance to learn about what's going on and a chance to to speak out," Williams said. "I think our children are feeling like they're not being heard. We need them to know that we are listening … We need to educate them in the proper manner about what's going on."
Four-year-old Abdul Kane from Southwest Philadelphia attended the rally holding a "Black Lives Matter" sign. He and his older brother Musa Kane, who is 13 and in seventh grade at Science Leadership Academy, attended the rally with his mother. He recognizes the injustices that have impacted African Americans over the years.
"People shouldn't have to protest like this," Musa said. "It's kind of unfair. They should have listened to us after all the passing of African Americans. After years of protests, they should be listening."
Michael West, vice president of the CLS Mustangs, a football team at the McCreesh Playground, believes the kids should be able to express themselves on this matter that has been sweeping through their communities.
"It's important that the young people know they have a voice," West said. "We try to make sure they know they have a voice and help them use it in the correct way."
Pastor Chris Kimmenez from Lombard Central Presbyterian Church thought overall theme of this rally helped the parents in terms of educating the kids on this social injustice.
"That was the goal of it when Mel put this together," Kimmenez said. "This was for some people in the community who needed to bring the kids into the conversation. We needed to make space for them to say what they need to say."
Malin Glazer, a 14-year-old student at Penn Alexander School, said it was good to see people come together.
"Love will always win," Glazer said. "If you love and accept everybody, it will overpower hate. Everyone coming out to support the Black community is really inspiring."
