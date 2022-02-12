The fallout from virtual meeting audio of Briarcliffe Fire Company’s racist and threatening comments and jokes about a young girl killed in Sharon, Pa., continues. The family of Fanta Bility issued a statement saying they were appalled, by the disrespectful comments.
“To speak of her (Fanta) with such disrespect, shines the light of shame on those people at the fire house making the remarks, and reflects negatively on those good and true first responders who pledge their lives to the service of all members of the community,” according to a statement released by Bruce L. Castor Jr., attorney for the family of 8-year-old Fanta Bility.
On Thursday, Briarcliffe Fire Company was suspended by the Darby Township Council and will be shut down for 30 days, pending an investigation by Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, to determine if any laws were broken.
During this time, fire calls will be taken by other area fire stations, as part of a mutual aid agreement. The volunteer fire company is authorized by Darby Township to provide fire service.
Another fire company allegedly heard members of the Briarcliffe unit using racial slurs and disparaging Black residents after a virtual meeting had ended.
Briarcliffe Fire Company volunteers apparently failed to disconnect from the online meeting in January with local officials and two other area firehouses. The meeting was to discuss emergency services as well as possibly merging the three volunteer fire companies. Members of the Goodwill Fire Company made the audio recording.
In the nearly two-hour conversation after the virtual meeting, Briarcliffe firefighters allegedly bemoaned how the time had come to leave the township because Black residents continue moving into the area. They even joked about Fanta’s name, according to a letter from the board of directors of the Goodwill Fire Company that The Philadelphia Tribune acquired.
One firefighter is alleged to have mocked the name of Fanta, who was killed by police gunfire in Sharon Hill last summer.
Members of the community said the racist and threatening views causes them to distrust the first responders, who are charged with saving lives.
Several elected officials spoke at a news conference Thursday.
“This will not be tolerated and we will make sure that it doesn’t happen again. They say that racism is gone but it has reared its ugly head and we are going to cut it off,” Richard Womack, Delaware County Council member, said.
State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, who represents the area, said the jokes about Fanta Bility were incredibly mean spirited.
U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, said Pennsylvania fighters are revered for their service and the long hours they put in. But she said the racist comments were unacceptable in civil society and a betrayal of public trust.
“If they can’t respect the humanity of the people they serve, then this isn’t the arena for them,” said Scanlon, who also represents the area.
The Bility family also said through Castor: “The family of Fanta Bility is appalled by the audio recordings out of the Briarcliffe Fire Department made public today. Fanta was a bright, bubbly, innocent child who looked forward to a life filled with helping others who were hurting or injured — before being killed by careless actions of three Sharon Hill Police officers. A kind and loving girl, Fanta brightened the lives of everyone she met.”
Fanta Bility was shot and killed accidentally by police in August 2021 while leaving a football game, after a shoot-out erupted between a group of young people. One young man has pleaded guilty and another awaits charges in that case. Three Sharon Hill police officers have been charged with manslaughter in her death, after a grand jury investigation.
According to the Council’s letter, the Jan. 27 Zoom meeting was to discuss a fire survey report to the township fire companies about the possibility of consolidations. At the end of the meeting, most of the participants had logged off and left the meeting.
Then, audio could be heard from a group of people discussing the meeting using inappropriate language including calling the members of the Darby Township No. 4 fire house the N-word. The audio also included a racial epithet when referring to Tiberius Bobo, the fire chief of the Darby fire station No. 4.
There were also threats of physical violence and even arson made against members of the Goodwill Fire Company.
“We have grave concerns of this as fire companies and the safety of the community. This is not appropriate and does not belong in the township,” the Goodwill Fire Company Board of Directors, said in the letter.”
The Delaware County Council said in a statement: “Delaware County Council has been made aware of claims that racist and threatening comments were made by the leadership of the Briarcliffe Fire Company #75 of Darby Township. We are looking into these accusations. Council condemns any racist or threatening comments, but especially comments made by those in leadership serving and protecting our community.”
