Since he was named the next president of Girard College in April, F. Christopher Goins said he has been doing a lot of listening and learning in preparation for his new role.
“I’ve had contact with Girard’s leaders, the board, alumni and received some letters from 10th-grade students,” Goins said.
“All of those conversations have been helping to craft what my vision for my leadership at Girard College is going to be,” he added. “Listening to what everyone has to say will not stop now that I’m here. I will continue to have those ongoing conversations moving forward.”
Goins, who started his new post Friday, replaces Heather Wathington, who led the school from 2018 until last summer.
Goins said his focus areas at the helm all revolve around meeting with students, faculty and community members. He also wants to focus on student achievement by learning what students do well and maximizing their potential in those areas.
“We want to encourage all of our stakeholders to think beyond college as the benchmark for student achievement,” Goins said. “I have a deep desire to give students the support they need to connect their purpose in life, that may or may not mean college.
“I’m a supporter of strengths-based solutions,” he added. “I want to focus on our students’ positive performance and maximize what they already do well and help them identify what their passion and purpose is in life.”
Goins said Girard College will enhance its academic approach, in part, by recruiting teachers. The school is offering signing bonuses of $5,000 for committed and experienced educators.
“We’re looking for teachers who are experienced in the classroom and have a deep understanding of this community demographic,” Goins said. “We really want to send a signal to folks that Girard is a great place to work with small class sizes and a lot of support for teachers.”
Another priority for Goins is building on the community partnerships the school has.
“We want to be a champion for community partnerships by moving our school beyond our walls,” Goins said. “The conversations that I’ve had with alums, every single one of them are doing something that our current students can benefit from.
“We really want to fine-tune what our community partnerships are so that we can give our students the opportunity to learn things outside of just the traditional school day,” he added.
Goins, 44, is a nationally recognized equity-focused educator whose career has been devoted to expanding opportunities for children for 22 years.
A native of Greensboro, North Carolina, he served as the chief equity officer of Thrive Chicago, a nonprofit focused on strengthening the capacity and performance of youth-serving organizations citywide, prior to being named Girard College’s president.
In his role at Thrive Chicago, Goins built the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance for the Obama Foundation, helping youth service organizations across the city expand programs and services for boys and young men of color.
At Girard College, Goins will oversee the 300 students who live and study on the 43-acre campus in North Philadelphia.
The school, a five-day independent boarding school for students in grades 1-12, provides full scholarships to disadvantaged children from single-parent homes.
“Girard College is uniquely positioned to effect transformational change because it is one of the most unique educational models in the entire world, which will continue achieving racial equity and economic mobility for the children it serves,” Goins said. “I’m very excited to lead this effort.”
Goins said he will follow the model of Girard College’s core values, which are respect, responsibility, integrity, courage and compassion. To do that, he said, he believes the students need to be at the heart of all the school’s conversations.
“The No. 1 voice that we should always listen to are students,” Goins said. “Kids should be able to have a seat at the table where adults are listening to them.
“I will not only listen to them as a leader, but I will create spaces for intentional impact to elevate their voice,” he added. “We’re going to have some fun at Girard, but we’re also going to be serious about education and connecting students to what their purpose and passion is in life.”
