news-starbucksreax052918-03

The Starbucks store at 18th and Spruce streets on Tuesday. -TRIBUNE PHOTO / MICHAEL D'ONOFRIO

 Michael D'Onofrio Tribune Staff Writer

CAMDEN, N.J. — Jurors in a federal court in New Jersey have awarded $25.6 million to a former regional Starbucks manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished by the coffee chain after the high-profile 2018 arrests of two Black men at one of the chain's Philadelphia locations.

Shannon Phillips won $600,000 in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages on Monday after an eight-member jury decided after five hours of deliberation that race was a determinative factor in Phillips' firing, in violation of federal and state anti-discrimination laws, Law360 reports.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.