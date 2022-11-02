As the first African-American federal trial court judge in Pennsylvania, Judge A. Leon Higginbotham has been described by his family, friends and peers as a trailblazer and advocate for those who are overlooked by society
A mural was dedicated to Higginbotham earlier this week at 450and panel where friends and associates of Higginbotham gathered to share their appreciation for the judge and his contributions to society.
Kenneth Frazier, former CEO of Merck; and Sherrilyn Ifill, president/director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund were on a panel that discussed Higginbotham's legacy on Wednesday at The Fitler Club.
Osagie Imasogie, a professor of law and the University of Pennsylvania and sponsor of the mural ceremony, told The Philadelphia Tribune why he believed the Higginbotham deserved this recognition.
“Judge Higginbotham was a strong advocate for the Rule of Law. His clarity on the central morality and fundamental fairness that the Rule of Law demands for a viable and thriving democracy, is as relevant today as it was during his life. ”
Higginbotham began his judicial career after receiving degrees from Antioch College and Yale Law School. He started out as a law clerk for Justice Curtis Bok of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, before becoming the youngest and first district attorney for the city of Philadelphia.
Higginbotham was also a founding partner of the first African-American law firm in Philadelphia, the youngest and first African American to ever serve on a federal regulatory commission, and was nominated by President Lyndon B. Johnson to be a federal judge in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, becoming one of the youngest people ever appointed to a federal bench at the age of 35. He was also an advisor for Johnson following the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Higginbotham was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, where he would remain for 16 years up until his retirement in 1993. Following his retirement, Higginbotham would go on to become a public service jurisprudence professor at Harvard University. He would also serve as a consultant to Nelson Mandela on the formation of the Constitution of South Africa and as an advocate for grass roots democracy education.
“Judge Higginbotham’s work and the example he set made a critical contribution to the course of the rule of law in the United States and a difference in the lives of African Americans, and indeed the lives of all Americans,” said Nelson Mandela. “But his influence also crossed borders and inspired many who fought for freedom and equality in other countries.”
