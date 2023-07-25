city hall

Philadelphia City Council approved legislation to prohibit employers from asking about salary history during the interview process several years ago that went into effect in 2020. (Kristen Mosbrucker-Garza/WHYY)

Advocates pushing for social equity in the workplace say that more regulation could close the pay gap between men and women from laws on the books in Philadelphia already to those proposed in the Pennsylvania legislature.

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day falls on Thursday. The pay disparity for Black women nationwide who work full-time is 67 cents on every dollar their white male non-Hispanic counterpart earns.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.