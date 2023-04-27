The Enterprise Center, Mom Your Business and the city of Philadelphia announced that they have opened the application process for minority-owned tech businesses looking to participate in a new pitch competition whose winner will receive up to $80,000 in funding.

The organizations released the regional call-for-applications for the first "Most Diverse Tech Hub" Pitch Competition, set to be held in West Philadelphia, as part of the city’s Most Diverse Tech Hub (MDTH) initiative, which aims “to position Philadelphia as one of the top—and most diverse — tech hubs in the nation,” according to a news release.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

