The Enterprise Center has announced that it will be launching a new $500,000 fund aimed at supporting minority businesses that lack the assets necessary to secure loans for property purchases.

The organization, in conjunction with The Enterprise Center Capital Corporation, expects that the Due Diligence Revolving Advance Pool will be a boon for minority business owners looking to expand their asset base in order to acquire greater amounts of capital.

alarson@phillytrib.com 215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.