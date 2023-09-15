Student enrollment and public safety will be the top priorities for Joanne Epps as acting president at Temple University for the 2023-2024 academic year.
As of Sept. 7, 30,500 students at all levels are enrolled at the university, down 9.2% or 3,092 students from fall 2022.
According to Temple officials, this year’s incoming class is the most diverse in Temple’s history as nearly 56% of the new enrollees are students of color, a 5% increase from this time last year.
There are currently 3,804 first-year freshman students enrolled. Of that number, 38.8% are first- generation college students, a 4% increase from this time last year.
Epps said the university continues to have a multifaceted approach to student enrollment.
“Jose Aviles is our new vice president for enrollment management and he has some great ideas in terms of what we can be doing differently with enrollment,” Epps said.
“For example, there are places in Texas where high school kids go nowhere and then there are other places in Texas where high school kids are deporting,” she said. “We will be even more strategic in terms of how we deploy our resources and encourage students from around the nation to come here.
“It’s also important for us to realize how important Philadelphia is to us,” she added. “We have scholarships that focus on the ZIP codes around Temple. We’re engaging with local students to make sure that students not only know about us, but that they feel welcomed to come here.”
In June, the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions. The ruling declared race cannot be a factor, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.
Temple did not have to change its admissions process after the ruling, but Epps said the university may have to pivot if the ruling extends to scholarships.
“We don’t admit based on race at our undergraduate level, so we didn’t have to pivot when the ruling was made,” Epps said. “We have gotten scholarships from people who have said, ‘I’d like to leave this to a person of designated characteristics.’
“That is something that is not a part of the decision right now, but it’s probably coming. We're going to be on alert to see what the Department of Education tells us and then what the courts do.”
Temple is among four Pennsylvania state-related universities that receive more than $600 million in annual state appropriations.
The sum of the university’s state appropriations goes toward in-state tuition discounts for Pennsylvania students, and Temple uses their own funds every year to double that discount.
Legislation to allow discounted tuition for in-state students at Temple, Lincoln University, Penn State and the University of Pittsburgh has yet to be finalized.
Temple has increased its tuition for the 2023-2024 academic year. In-state students will pay a base tuition of $17,979 for the year, while out-of-state students will pay $32,376. The increase comes after the university has held tuition flat during two of the past four years.
Epps said she remains optimistic that the funding will be approved in the future.
“We’ve been down this road before,” Epps said. “The challenge is going to be if it goes beyond early October, it starts to get harder. Gov. [Josh] Shapiro had put forth a budget in which for the first time in five years, we're going to get a bit of an increase.
“The rumor was that it was going to be debated,” she said. “If it goes back to the prior amount, it will be five years of flat funding. As a unionized campus, we have personnel costs that continue to go up. We remain hopeful that it will get done.”
In terms of safety, Temple has been recruiting and retaining more police officers, restructuring the department and exploring new technology and equipment upgrades.
The university will upgrade 500 cameras and add automated license plate readers, gun detection technology and GPS for police officers. Students and staff can report a crime and contact Temple police by using TUSafe, a new one-stop personal safety app.
Temple officials have also been meeting with City Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, and stakeholders to discuss the university’s Community Safety Zone.
“The problem that we experience, being here in an urban campus, is not of our making and it's not ours or the communities' alone to solve,” Epps said.
“We understand the role that we can play in helping to provide opportunities for young people to feel like they have somewhere to go and something to do,” she said.
“This is going to be a convening of local people from various community organizations who will be sitting around the table together to figure out what we can do together and that's very exciting.”
Temple will open a new resource center. The Community Gateway will provide resources and services for neighborhood residents including financial help, job, legal and mental health support and job placement.
“It will be a one-stop shop for North Philadelphians,” Epps said. “We’re going to take the lead from Estelle Richman and the Civic Coalition to Save Lives and try to do what she characterizes. We want to provide the services that people say they need through this gateway.
“I feel really strongly that Temple needs to continue to remind ourselves in the community that we’re partners in this enterprise,” she said. “We try to make sure that the city of Philadelphia remains a destination of choice for people; I want people to want to move here.
“It’s important for us as an institution to work with our surrounding community to be sure that this is the kind of place that people want to work, live near and feel as if we are in partnership with.”
Last week Temple officials launched a search process for the school’s new president after Jason Wingard announced his resignation in March. Epps has firmly stated she has no aspirations to fill the top position.
