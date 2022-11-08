Several sections of Philadelphia are seeing light to moderate voter turnout from the early morning to afternoon hours so far.
"I'm surprised it seems so light," said Patricia Whelan, 40, of Germantown. "With all of the advertising and hype around (John) Fetterman, I thought more people would come out." She said that she was voter No. 16 by 10:40 a.m.
"I was raised from a young age to go voting and went to the rec center with my mom and dad. I look forward to it and I hope my daughter gets to like it just as I do," she said.
In West Philadelphia, poll watchers said it's been steady throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Dawn Alexander, a West Philadelphia resident and nurse at Jefferson Hospital, said although she wasn't thrilled about all of the options, she voted for Fetterman.
"All of them are wishy washy," she said. "He seemed more sincere and honest.”
Alexander said the biggest issue in the campaign for her was human rights.
"There should be jobs for people of every color. We’re all humans, there should be no discrimination," she said.
Some voters said they had a hard time getting themselves and others motivated to vote this midterm cycle.
"I wish that I had mailed in my ballot so that I wouldn't have to go out and stand in this cold. At least the line isn't that long," said Julian Evers, of East Mount Airy. "I tried to get a couple of my neighbors to come with me, but they claim they'll just go later. I doubt people will really come out."
He said that he cared the most about the gun violence going on in the city and was looking at who was running for City Council in the special election.
"We need some fresh blood and voices in City Council. The same people keep on doing the same things and it's not working. It almost seems like it's getting worse. I can't wait until the mayor's race and hear what some of these jokers have to say who have already been in Council all of this time."
Diana Lewis, a retired West Oak Lane resident and committee person, who voted in the 50th Ward, 28th division, said: "I voted because I want to make sure our republic stays a democracy,” she said. Voter suppression and abortion rights were important issues important to her.
“The gas and inflation — that will turn around at some point, but that was not an issue for me,” Lewis said.
Chuck Cohen, 61, a north Philadelphia resident voted at Bright Hope Baptist Church at 12th and Cecil B. Moore Ave:
“I just need change, some type of way, we need to stop the violence in the community,” Cohen said. “That’s my biggest issue is safety for everyone.’
Leonard Slack, 79, who coached and mentored young people in North Philadelphia in basketball for 55 years, also voted at Bright Hope and said he was also concerned about the violence.
“The kids involved in violence are getting younger and younger,” Slack said. “I coached kids their age.”
Slack said he is also concerned about losing neighborhood recreation spaces to development and gentrification.
Christopher Barnaby, an 18-year old Temple student studying mechanical engineer, said he is from New York, but his parents instilled in him the importance to register and vote, especially in the midterms.
“It (voting) is the most basic right we have,” Barnaby said. “I want to have my voice heard.”
Issues such as safety, climate change a women’s right to choose, are what Barnaby said he is most concerned about.
Several politicians, candidates and movers and shakers gathered at Relish restaurant in Northwest Philadelphia to meet and greet voters and influencers Tuesday.
Austin Davis, a state representative from western Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh and a candidate for state Lieutentant Governor was at the restaurant campaigning Tuesday.
“This election is extremely important. Everything is on the line here in Pennsylvania, from a women’s right to choose, to the right to organize and join a union, to make sure we still have the opportunity to vote in future elections,” he said.
“But in addition to all those things, Josh Shapiro and I have laid out a real plan to help Pennsylvanians deal with the most pressing the issues, like inflation and crime,” Davis said. “So folks need to really take their right to vote seriously, so they can vote in future elections, to elect leaders who will deliver real results.”
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, also at Relish, said this election is important for the impact it will have on Black and brown communities.
“We could lose the influence that we have developed with the president, vice president and first Black woman Supreme Court justice. You have to think about economics, jobs and infrastructure. The voting is in our hands. The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis used to say to me: “The key is for us to understand what voting means.”
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who was also at Relish, said “So much is at stake in the country if you consider both races (Josh Shapiro for governor and John Fetterman for U.S. senator.) The next governor of Pennsylvania will not only have huge influence over investments in education and protecting people’s rights and so many other major issues, but the governor is the one is going to follow the law and certify the votes in the next presidential election. The other candidate (Republican nominee Mastriano) has not committed to doing that. “That has implications for the whole nation.”
“The second part of the election that is so consequential for the nation is U.S. Senate race where there is so much on the line, voting rights, health care and so much else. “John Fetterman’s election would guarantee that we could at least have 50-50 in the Senate and keep our majority,” Casey said.
