Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for president, state offices and city ballot questions.
The following are the offices and questions voters will see on the ballot.
President
President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and his running mate Vice President Mike Pence will take on Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the former vice president, and his running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.
Jo Jorgensen is the Libertarian Party presidential candidate, whose running mate is Jeremy Spike Cohen.
Statewide offices
Attorney general
Heather Heidelbaugh is the Republican nominee taking on incumbent Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat.
The minor party candidates in the race are Libertarian Daniel Wassmer and Richard Weiss of the Green Party.
Auditor General
Democrat Nina Ahmad will take on Timothy DeForr, a Republican.
The minor party candidates in the race are Libertarian Jennifer Moore and Olivia Faison of the Green Party.
State Treasurer
Congress
General Assembly
State Senate
Democrats are running uncontested in Senate districts 1, 3, 5 and 7.
State House of Representatives
All seats in the 203-seat state House of Representatives are on the ballot.
Philadelphia ballot questions
Should the city create an office of victim advocate?
The proposed office of the victim advocate would support and lobby for crime victims.
If passed, the office’s responsibilities would include:
- Advocating for victims of crimes, as individuals and as a group.
- Ensuring that crime victims know their rights.
- Promoting cooperation among agencies that serve crime victims.
- Providing training and support to agencies that interact with crime victims.
- The mayor would appoint the victim advocate, who would lead the office.
The following is the question voters will see on their ballot:
Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Office of the Victim Advocate to advocate for crime victims and to work with victim-services providers to coordinate, plan, train, educate, and investigate issues relating to crime victims?
Should a police oversight commission be established?
Philadelphia voters will decide whether to form a new citizen police oversight commission.
The new commission would replace the Police Advisory Commission, which was formed in 1993 but lacks the authority to issue subpoenas or compel the Philadelphia Police Department to provide documents and data.
The new commission would:
- Evaluate and work to improve police officer conduct, including by improving investigations of alleged misconduct.
- Make clearer the officer disciplinary process and the process for submitting and considering citizen complaints of police misconduct.
- Help hold the Police Department accountable for officers’ actions.
- Improve communication between the Police Department and the community.
The following is the question voters will see on their ballot:
Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of a Citizens Police Oversight Commission, and to authorize City Council to determine the composition, powers and duties of the Commission?
Should police stop using the tactic of stop-and-frisk?
Voters will be asked whether to ban the unconstitutional use of stop-and-frisk.
The referendum would elaborate on the constitutional limitations on police stops that are already in place. It calls for an officer to have reasonable suspicion that a person is engaged in criminal activity for an officer to constitutionally use the stop-and-frisk tactic.
In addition, the ballot question would call for officers not to stop someone because of that person’s race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religious affiliation or expression, or other protected characteristic.
If approved, the ballot question would not ban the use of constitutional stop-and-frisk.
The following is the question voters will see on their ballot:
Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to call on the Police Department to eliminate the practice of unconstitutional stop and frisk, consistent with judicial precedent, meaning an officer must have reasonable suspicion that a person is engaged in criminal activity in order to stop that person, and, therefore, an officer cannot stop someone unlawfully because of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religious affiliation or expression, or other protected characteristic?
Should the city borrow $134 million?
Voters will determine whether the city should borrow $134 million fund the city’s 2021 capital budget, paying for projects related to transit, streets, sanitation, municipal buildings, parks and recreation centers.
The following is the question voters will see on their ballot:
Should the City of Philadelphia borrow one hundred thirty-four million dollars ($134,000,000.00) to be spent for and toward capital purposes as follows: Transit; Streets and Sanitation; Municipal Buildings; Parks, Recreation and Museums; and Economic and Community Development?
